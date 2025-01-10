F1 News Today: Hamilton issues statement ahead of debut as Ferrari boss announces HUGE move

Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has issued an exciting statement ahead of his debut with Ferrari.

Ferrari chief move announced in huge statement after Hamilton arrival

A senior figure at Ferrari has made a major move just days after Lewis Hamilton's arrival at the Italian outfit was made official.

Verstappen hails 'unbelievable' Red Bull release ahead of 2025 season

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has hailed a new Red Bull release as 'unbelievable' after getting up close and personal with it.

F1 driver receives mass outpour of love as team share heartwarming tribute

A Formula 1 star has received widespread support from fans following his switch to a new team for the 2025 season.

Huge Monaco Grand Prix decision made after Spa F1 snub

A decision on the future of the Monaco Grand Prix has been made by F1 fans following the news that Spa will be absent from the calendar in years to come.

