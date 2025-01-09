Verstappen hails 'unbelievable' Red Bull release ahead of 2025 season

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has hailed a new Red Bull release as 'unbelievable' after getting up close and personal with it.

The 2024 season proved to be another successful one for the Dutchman, scooping his fourth consecutive drivers' crown and fending off a title challenge from McLaren's Lando Norris.

It was not without its challenges, however. At one stage, Verstappen went four months without a race victory, and Red Bull also lost their grip on the constructors' title, finishing behind eventual champions McLaren and Ferrari in the standings.

Heading into 2025, Verstappen will be looking to stay on top, and no doubt the wider Red Bull team will be looking to get back ahead of their rivals.

Max Verstappen is a four-time F1 champion

Max Verstappen sealed the 2024 drivers' championship in Las Vegas

Verstappen hails Red Bull car

Of course, Red Bull will need a quick car if they are to do that, and fans of the team will be eagerly anticipating the release of their new car ahead of the 2025 season.

However, another Red Bull F1 car is also set to be unveiled this year, with various LEGO versions of the RB20 set to be released on March 1.

And, it seems as though Verstappen is impressed by the new product, having got up close and personal with it in a recent social clip.

"Oh, unbelievable, look at this!," the F1 champion states in the video with a big smile on his face.

"Even the pistons and everything - it’s nice!"

The version that Verstappen is talking about is the Lego Technic Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Car.

The piece is designed for those 18 plus and contains an astonishing 1639 parts, however, as above, there are versions for younger ages.

