F1 News Today: Verstappen issues FIA punishment response as Red Bull star forced OUT of 2025 race

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has issued an update over the controversial FIA penalty he had to serve last year.

Red Bull star ruled OUT of 2025 race in huge shock

Carlos Sainz Sr has been ruled out of a 2025 race in a huge shock at the Dakar Rally.

Schumacher announces relationship update following SPLIT rumours

Former Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher has provided an update on his relationship with long-term girlfriend Laila Hasanovic.

Williams issue official statement over 2025 driver contract update

Williams have issued an official statement as the Formula 1 team provided an update to one of their drivers’ 2025 contracts.

F1 star makes SHOCK admission after Red Bull rejection

Formula 1 star Yuki Tsunoda has made a shock admission after he was recently overlooked for a promotion to Red Bull.

F1 News Today: Hamilton release confirmed as F1 legend delivers EXPLOSIVE announcement
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton release confirmed as F1 legend delivers EXPLOSIVE announcement

  • Yesterday 16:13
F1 News Today: Newey delivers EXIT statement as Aston Martin issue 2025 announcement
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Newey delivers EXIT statement as Aston Martin issue 2025 announcement

  • January 7, 2025 16:00

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen issues FIA punishment response as Red Bull star forced OUT of 2025 race

  • 50 minutes ago
GPFans Recap

Major Ricciardo decision made as NEW driver lineup announced for 2025 - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:54
F1 Social

Schumacher announces relationship update following SPLIT rumours

  • Yesterday 22:59
F1 News & Gossip

Ricciardo named in STUNNING Red Bull partnership decision

  • Yesterday 21:54
Latest F1 News

F1 legend drops Sainz to Red Bull BOMBSHELL

  • Yesterday 20:54
Latest F1 News

F1 team announce NEW driver lineup for 2025 season

  • Yesterday 19:53
