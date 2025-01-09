F1 News Today: Verstappen issues FIA punishment response as Red Bull star forced OUT of 2025 race
Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has issued an update over the controversial FIA penalty he had to serve last year.
Red Bull star ruled OUT of 2025 race in huge shock
Carlos Sainz Sr has been ruled out of a 2025 race in a huge shock at the Dakar Rally.
Schumacher announces relationship update following SPLIT rumours
Former Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher has provided an update on his relationship with long-term girlfriend Laila Hasanovic.
Williams issue official statement over 2025 driver contract update
Williams have issued an official statement as the Formula 1 team provided an update to one of their drivers’ 2025 contracts.
F1 star makes SHOCK admission after Red Bull rejection
Formula 1 star Yuki Tsunoda has made a shock admission after he was recently overlooked for a promotion to Red Bull.
