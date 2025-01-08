Williams issue official statement over 2025 driver contract update

Williams have issued an official statement as the Formula 1 team provided an update to one of their drivers’ 2025 contracts.

The Grove-based outfit welcomed Carlos Sainz to their team at the beginning of 2025, following his signing announcement last year.

Sainz was displaced from Ferrari by Lewis Hamilton at the beginning of last year, with the Spaniard eventually opting to join Williams for 2025 and beyond.

The 30-year-old made his official debut with the team during the 2024 Abu Dhabi tyre test, as he drove in the car for the first time and prepared to race alongside Alex Albon for the upcoming season.

Carlos Sainz is officially a Williams driver

However, Sainz’s arrival at Williams left Franco Colapinto without a drive in F1 for 2025, as the Argentine was unable to acquire a seat elsewhere.

The youngster was initially tipped to join the Red Bull family, but a drive at neither Red Bull or Visa Cash App RB materialised after Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar were promoted to the two teams respectively.

Colapinto has also been linked to Alpine, but Jack Doohan is expected to compete with the team all year unless his performances do not match the expectations of his bosses.

An opportunity on the F1 grid could open up for Colapinto in 2026, as Cadillac joins as the 11th team, but it seems the 21-year-old remains committed to Williams.

Will Franco Colapinto remain with Williams?

Colapinto has expressed his desire to remain at the team as their reserve driver in 2025 rather than chase a seat elsewhere, with Williams also providing an update on his contract for this year.

In a statement provided to GPFans, Williams said: “Franco is a Williams Racing driver and we will announce his 2025 programme in due course.”

