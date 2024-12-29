F1 boss issues driver contract UPDATE following 2025 snub

A Formula 1 team principal has issued an update over the future of one of the stars on the 2024 grid.

Following the season finale earlier this month at the Abu Dhabi GP, some drivers waved goodbye to the sport, unsure if and when they might be returning, including Kevin Magnussen and Zhou Guanyu.

F1 HEADLINES: RADICAL Hamilton debut change revealed as F1 star teases STUNNING return

READ MORE: McLaren driver announcement causes stunning backlash

One driver who is facing an uncertain future is Williams star Franco Colapinto who, despite initially impressing during his unexpected stint in the pinnacle of motorsport, has been left without a seat on the grid for 2025.

The young Argentine racer was swiftly promoted from F2 mid-season when Williams opted to axe a struggling Logan Sargeant from their ranks, hoping Colapinto could help improve their chances on track for the remainder of the year.

The 21-year-old featured in a handful of expensive crashes during his short tenure, however, and knew that there would be no place on the grid with Williams next year thanks to James Vowles having already secured the signature of former Ferrari star Carlos Sainz.

READ MORE: Hamilton TALKS confirmed in shock signing plans away from Ferrari

There were reports that Red Bull had shown interest in Franco Colapinto

Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto were team-mates in 2024

Vowles reveals Colapinto's 2025 role

Colapinto has stepped down from his role as an F1 driver for now, although rumours that Alpine are still interested in taking him on should Jack Doohan not impress during the first half of his rookie season are still rife.

Now, following the conclusion of Colapinto's final 2024 race with Williams, team principal Vowles has explained to The Independent the plans that are in place for the popular driver should he not land an F1 seat at all next season.

"We’ll make sure he’s running a historic car testing programme, TPC [Testing of Previous Cars] we call it," Vowles said. "That will keep him fresh and honest.

"He’ll do full testing, TPC testing, simulator work. He’ll come here with us to be a reserve driver at the same time."

Despite Vowles' comments, it has not been officially announced by Williams whether Colapinto will remain in the sport as their reserve driver next season.

On his future beyond next season, Vowles discussed the option of a move to Cadillac as they get ready to enter the sport, adding: "I’m fairly sure he’s well enough respected in the business that he won’t only be a third driver here, but the other teams would very much like an opportunity to help Franco as well.

"We’ve been discussing with other teams. For transparency, not with Cadillac. I want to make sure he has a successful career. If we can’t offer that, then we’ll find a position for him and see what we can offer him in the future."

READ MORE: Major Ricciardo boost revealed amid F1 RETURN talk

Related