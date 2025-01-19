Ricciardo makes SHOCK F1 reveal

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has delivered a shock verdict on the sport, revealing where his priorities lie.

The Aussie racer was dropped by Red Bull junior team VCARB following the Singapore Grand Prix last year, with fans and well-respected members of the F1 paddock speaking out over the way his team handled his midseason sacking.

Following a run of disappointing results where Ricciardo was unable to prove to the Red Bull family that he could consistently beat team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, he was dropped with six races of the campaign still remaining.

VCARB chose to replace the 35-year-old with Kiwi racer Liam Lawson, plucking him from his reserve driver role with Red Bull. Following the conclusion of the 2024 championship, Lawson has now gone one better and has been promoted to race alongside Max Verstappen at the main team for 2025.

Since exiting the sport last year, Ricciardo has taken the time off to enjoy a variety of activities- putting time into his personal merchandise brand Enchante, sharing his love for MotoGP and NFL and since, has even teased retirement.

Daniel Ricciardo was replaced at VCARB by Liam Lawson

Daniel Ricciardo's popularity spiked after featuring on Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive

Will Daniel Ricciardo return to F1?

The Aussie racer's laid-back approach to the sport and fun-loving attitude is what gained him so many adoring fans initially, many of whom were introduced to him through the Netflix sensation, Drive to Survive.

Ricciardo's mischievous presence is clearly missed in the world of F1, with the fan favourite now featuring in a tribute of sorts via social media.

In a compilation video posted to the official F1 YouTube channel, Ricciardo has been remembered for his wit, featuring in the post titled, 'Formula 1's FUNNIEST Moments of 2024'.

The former F1 star can be seen causing havoc in clips from across what is likely to have been his final season in the sport, but one jovial comment, in particular, stands out now that Ricciardo has reached a very different stage of his racing career.

Just as the video is getting started, Ricciardo jokingly admits to the camera: "Padel priority" whilst gesturing with his hand above head height, going on to compare it with where he rates his F1 priorities, gesturing much lower down.

Whilst the clip shows Ricciardo's ability to make light of his unsuccessful season, it perhaps offers an indication as to the Aussie's headspace after yet another difficult period in the sport.

Ricciardo was jesting, but was there any element of truth to his words, an F1 return in the future appears unlikely, particularly given recent comments he has made since leaving the sport.

