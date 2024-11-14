Ricciardo sends fans CRAZY with official announcement

Daniel Ricciardo has sent his fans crazy on social media after making an official announcement.

The Aussie star was brutally axed from F1 following the Singapore GP, after a series of poor performances in 2024.

Ricciardo’s F1 decline can be traced back to his tenure at McLaren, where he was released early from his contract for struggling to keep up with talented youngster Lando Norris.

The 35-year-old was outperformed by Yuki Tsunoda in 2024 at VCARB, and was eventually replaced by Liam Lawson, who has since proved to be more of a match for Tsunoda as he strives towards a Red Bull drive for 2025.

Daniel Ricciardo has been a shadow of his former self in recent years

Liam Lawson replaced Daniel Ricciardo from the US GP onwards

Will Daniel Ricciardo return to F1?

It is unlikely fans will get to see Ricciardo in an F1 car again, with the 2025 grid mostly decided, and a comeback for the former Red Bull star practically ruled out.

However, the Aussie remains popular with audiences, and speculation over his next career move is still rife, from a jump to an alternative racing series to a career in front of the camera.

Whilst Ricciardo is currently enjoying retirement, the star still has one active project ongoing to the delight of F1 fans.

Ricciardo continues to work on his clothing line Enchante, and has officially announced an exciting new release of merchandise titled ‘FEA’.

However, the new release has sent some fans into a frenzy, with multiple users pointing out on Instagram that FEA is a feminine spelling of ‘ugly’ in Spanish.

"Who is gonna tell him what it means," one fan commented.

"What did u just call me danny?😭😭😭," another added.

"No one Google translated this one…come on," a third user wrote.

