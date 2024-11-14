Ricciardo sends fans CRAZY with official announcement
Ricciardo sends fans CRAZY with official announcement
Daniel Ricciardo has sent his fans crazy on social media after making an official announcement.
The Aussie star was brutally axed from F1 following the Singapore GP, after a series of poor performances in 2024.
F1 HEADLINES: Unique Hamilton and Newey offer set as F1 rocked by shock resignation
READ MORE: Mercedes ‘give up’ on Hamilton after TORRID F1 season
Ricciardo’s F1 decline can be traced back to his tenure at McLaren, where he was released early from his contract for struggling to keep up with talented youngster Lando Norris.
The 35-year-old was outperformed by Yuki Tsunoda in 2024 at VCARB, and was eventually replaced by Liam Lawson, who has since proved to be more of a match for Tsunoda as he strives towards a Red Bull drive for 2025.
Will Daniel Ricciardo return to F1?
It is unlikely fans will get to see Ricciardo in an F1 car again, with the 2025 grid mostly decided, and a comeback for the former Red Bull star practically ruled out.
However, the Aussie remains popular with audiences, and speculation over his next career move is still rife, from a jump to an alternative racing series to a career in front of the camera.
Whilst Ricciardo is currently enjoying retirement, the star still has one active project ongoing to the delight of F1 fans.
Ricciardo continues to work on his clothing line Enchante, and has officially announced an exciting new release of merchandise titled ‘FEA’.
However, the new release has sent some fans into a frenzy, with multiple users pointing out on Instagram that FEA is a feminine spelling of ‘ugly’ in Spanish.
"Who is gonna tell him what it means," one fan commented.
"What did u just call me danny?😭😭😭," another added.
"No one Google translated this one…come on," a third user wrote.
READ MORE: F1 team announce MAJOR signing for 2025
READ MORE: STUNNING Vettel comeback compounds F1 champion's misery
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo makes official announcement as F1 team confirm MAJOR signing for 2025 - GPFans Recap
- 12 minutes ago
Everything included in MILLION DOLLAR Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo sends fans CRAZY with official announcement
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton ABSENT as Mercedes announce driver release
- 3 hours ago
STUNNING Vettel comeback compounds F1 champion's misery
- Yesterday 19:57
Mercedes ‘give up’ on Hamilton after TORRID F1 season
- Yesterday 18:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec