F1 chief reveals SECRET Ricciardo agreement
The former boss of Daniel Ricciardo has revealed an understanding the pair had ahead of the Aussie's controversial axing from Formula 1.
Following a season of poor performances and his failure to beat VCARB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, Ricciardo was axed from F1 and replaced by Liam Lawson after the Singapore GP.
However, the nature of Ricciardo’s exit from F1 attracted major criticism, with rumours that he would be replaced swirling around the paddock before he even raced in Singapore.
Amid constant questions about whether he would be sacked, the fan-favourite endured a disastrous weekend which saw him finish last of the remaining runners, a result which sealed his F1 fate.
RB slammed for Daniel Ricciardo exit announcement
The way RB handled Ricciardo's exit attracted criticism, with some arguing the star did not receive a proper send-off for given the length and success of his F1 career.
RB’s scrutiny led to team principal Laurent Mekies publicly apologising for how they handled his exit and stated at the US GP: "We could have handled it differently."
However, RB CEO Peter Bayer has since overturned this claim from Mekies, suggesting they had made an agreement with Ricciardo over how to handle his F1 axing.
"We had agreed with Daniel that we would not communicate it,” Bayer said to Auto Motor und Sport.
“We knew that we would look a bit old as a team. But we also did it to protect the driver. It was his wish."
According to Bayer, Ricciardo still believed in Singapore that he had the ability to win despite the speculation regarding his exit.
"He believed until the very end that he would finish at the front in qualifying and show everyone what he's got,” he added.
“I've never seen such mental strength in an athlete as this person has. And I have been in many sports."
