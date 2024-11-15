Audi F1 issue official statement over team sale

Audi's Formula 1 project have issued an official statement regarding reports they are set to sell a stake in the team following a 'billion' dollar miscalculation.

Audi are set to make their highly-anticipated entry to the grid for the 2026 season when the brand will have fully taken over current F1 outfit Sauber.

Ahead of their entry, the team have been making major moves, signing up Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto to drive their cars, whilst the likes of Mattia Binotto and Jonathan Wheatley have been signed to handle things operationally.

Last week, however, a huge bombshell emerged, with reports claiming that a stake of the team was set to be sold to the Qatari sovereign wealth fund and that the deal could be completed as soon as next week.

Audi F1 billion dollar miscalculation

Speaking out on these reports via Sky Germany, former F1 star turned pundit Ralf Schumacher claimed that the team were seeking investment due to drastically underestimating the finances needed to compete in the sport.

“Things just aren’t going smoothly," the German said on Audi's situation. "There are already personnel changes before they’ve even begun.

"At Sauber at the moment, they’re really fighting at the back of the field, and now, of course, with the economic disaster currently happening in Germany, jobs are under debate, profits are collapsing.

"This has led to the point where Audi has slightly miscalculated the whole project - unfortunately, it appears this is around a billion."

Audi F1 release official statement

In light of the rumours around a reported sale, and indeed the above comments from Schumacher, Audi have now clarified the situation.

In a statement released to GPFans, Audi's F1 project said: "Audi's Formula 1 project is long-term and is not in question.

"The decision was well prepared two and a half years ago and reassessed last year. We are firmly convinced that Formula 1 and Audi are a perfect fit. It is in line with our strategy.

"The announcement of the complete takeover of Sauber in March and the appointment of Mattia Binotto as CTO and COO of the project and Jonathan Wheatley as team principal from the middle of next year are expressions of our determination.

"We do not engage in the speculations that are currently circulating. The team is not for sale."

