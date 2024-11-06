New Audi F1 lineup confirmed after brutal driver AXING

Audi have decided upon their driver lineup for both 2025 and 2026, after taking the axe to drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

The current Sauber-owned team, who will become Audi in 2026, have been one of the last teams on the grid to confirm their drivers for F1 in 2025.

F1 HEADLINES: Perez gets NEW drive as F1 team announce 2025 driver signing

READ MORE: Who is Gabriel Bortoleto? Audi F1’s Brazilian PHENOM as 2025 driver signing confirmed

The Hinwil-based outfit currently sit plum last in the constructors' championship, having not scored a single point in 2024.

10-time grand prix winner Valtteri Bottas' future had been uncertain along with team-mate Zhou Guanyu in recent times, but now the team have confirmed they will not race with them for 2025.

Nico Hulkenberg will join Sauber for 2025

Audi will officially join the F1 grid in 2026

Sauber confirm Gabriel Bortoleto signing for F12025

Sauber/Audi have already confirmed the signing of Nico Hulkenberg, who will race with the team in 2025 and when new regulations sweep into the sport in 2026, having signed a long-term contract.

Many drivers have been rumoured to be his team-mate for 2025 including Bottas, Zhou, Franco Colapinto, Daniel Ricciardo and Gabriel Bortoleto.

And it's Bortoleto who has been chosen to partner Hulkenberg for next season.

Brazilian star Bortoleto currently sits at the top of the F2 championship standings with just two races left in their series.

The McLaren junior driver has been involved in a fierce championship battle with Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar all season long, with the pair also being linked with full-time seats on the F1 grid.

The Brazilian will partner Hulkenberg from the 2025 season onwards, with the team releasing a post on X claiming he had 'joined the chat.'

READ MORE: F1 champion issues health update in emotional statement

Related