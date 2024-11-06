New Audi F1 lineup confirmed after brutal driver AXING
New Audi F1 lineup confirmed after brutal driver AXING
Audi have decided upon their driver lineup for both 2025 and 2026, after taking the axe to drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.
The current Sauber-owned team, who will become Audi in 2026, have been one of the last teams on the grid to confirm their drivers for F1 in 2025.
F1 HEADLINES: Perez gets NEW drive as F1 team announce 2025 driver signing
READ MORE: Who is Gabriel Bortoleto? Audi F1’s Brazilian PHENOM as 2025 driver signing confirmed
The Hinwil-based outfit currently sit plum last in the constructors' championship, having not scored a single point in 2024.
10-time grand prix winner Valtteri Bottas' future had been uncertain along with team-mate Zhou Guanyu in recent times, but now the team have confirmed they will not race with them for 2025.
Sauber confirm Gabriel Bortoleto signing for F12025
Sauber/Audi have already confirmed the signing of Nico Hulkenberg, who will race with the team in 2025 and when new regulations sweep into the sport in 2026, having signed a long-term contract.
Many drivers have been rumoured to be his team-mate for 2025 including Bottas, Zhou, Franco Colapinto, Daniel Ricciardo and Gabriel Bortoleto.
And it's Bortoleto who has been chosen to partner Hulkenberg for next season.
Brazilian star Bortoleto currently sits at the top of the F2 championship standings with just two races left in their series.
The McLaren junior driver has been involved in a fierce championship battle with Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar all season long, with the pair also being linked with full-time seats on the F1 grid.
The Brazilian will partner Hulkenberg from the 2025 season onwards, with the team releasing a post on X claiming he had 'joined the chat.'
READ MORE: F1 champion issues health update in emotional statement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren officially announce driver EXIT as major 2025 transfer confirmed
- 2 minutes ago
Who is Gabriel Bortoleto? Audi F1’s Brazilian PHENOM as 2025 driver signing confirmed
- 47 minutes ago
F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as half the grid reshuffles for next season
- 54 minutes ago
F1 drivers height: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc
- 55 minutes ago
- 1
F1 News Today: Perez gets NEW drive as F1 team announce 2025 driver signing
- 1 hour ago
- 1
NEW Perez drive revealed following Red Bull exit rumours
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec