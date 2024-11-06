F1 News Today: Hamilton in CRYPTIC future update as Red Bull ‘prepare’ $20 million offer

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton delivered a cryptic message following the Brazilian Grand Prix, leaving fans scrambling over whether he could be considering an early exit from Mercedes.

Red Bull poised over '$20 MILLION offer' for shock Perez replacement

Red Bull are reportedly prepared to make a huge offer to sign one of Formula 1's hottest properties right now.

F1 boss reveals driver decision DEADLINE over rumoured team switch

A Formula 1 team boss has revealed his desired deadline by which he hopes to confirm the future of one of the stars on the 2024 grid.

Red Bull F1 star issues MAJOR future update

Sergio Perez has given a major update on his future in F1 beyond the end of this season.

Verstappen No 1 fan goes viral on F1 Twitter in POWERFUL video

Max Verstappen has been handed a major boost of support for his 2024 championship campaign, after an adorable video posted to social media revealed what could be his number-one fan.

