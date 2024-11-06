close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Hamilton in CRYPTIC future update as Red Bull ‘prepare’ $20 million offer

F1 News Today: Hamilton in CRYPTIC future update as Red Bull ‘prepare’ $20 million offer

F1 News Today: Hamilton in CRYPTIC future update as Red Bull ‘prepare’ $20 million offer

F1 News Today: Hamilton in CRYPTIC future update as Red Bull ‘prepare’ $20 million offer

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton delivered a cryptic message following the Brazilian Grand Prix, leaving fans scrambling over whether he could be considering an early exit from Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull poised over '$20 MILLION offer' for shock Perez replacement

Red Bull are reportedly prepared to make a huge offer to sign one of Formula 1's hottest properties right now.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 boss reveals driver decision DEADLINE over rumoured team switch

A Formula 1 team boss has revealed his desired deadline by which he hopes to confirm the future of one of the stars on the 2024 grid.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull F1 star issues MAJOR future update

Sergio Perez has given a major update on his future in F1 beyond the end of this season.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen No 1 fan goes viral on F1 Twitter in POWERFUL video

Max Verstappen has been handed a major boost of support for his 2024 championship campaign, after an adorable video posted to social media revealed what could be his number-one fan.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Formula 1 Sergio Perez Brazilian Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Hamilton in MILLION DOLLAR offer as champion issues EMOTIONAL health update
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton in MILLION DOLLAR offer as champion issues EMOTIONAL health update

  • Yesterday 17:13
F1 News Today: Hamilton hints at F1 BREAK as FIA confirm Mercedes punishment
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton hints at F1 BREAK as FIA confirm Mercedes punishment

  • November 4, 2024 16:08

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull linked with SEISMIC F1 2025 transfer

  • 16 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton and Verstappen in bold public declaration after FIA controversy

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton in CRYPTIC future update as Red Bull ‘prepare’ $20 million offer

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Red Bull ‘call for FIA investigation’ as steward raises MAJOR Verstappen question - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:54
F1 Social

Verstappen No 1 fan goes viral on F1 Twitter in POWERFUL video

  • Yesterday 22:56
F1 News & Gossip

F1 boss reveals driver decision DEADLINE over rumoured team switch

  • Yesterday 22:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x