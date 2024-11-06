F1 News Today: Hamilton in CRYPTIC future update as Red Bull ‘prepare’ $20 million offer
F1 News Today: Hamilton in CRYPTIC future update as Red Bull ‘prepare’ $20 million offer
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton delivered a cryptic message following the Brazilian Grand Prix, leaving fans scrambling over whether he could be considering an early exit from Mercedes.
Red Bull poised over '$20 MILLION offer' for shock Perez replacement
Red Bull are reportedly prepared to make a huge offer to sign one of Formula 1's hottest properties right now.
F1 boss reveals driver decision DEADLINE over rumoured team switch
A Formula 1 team boss has revealed his desired deadline by which he hopes to confirm the future of one of the stars on the 2024 grid.
Red Bull F1 star issues MAJOR future update
Sergio Perez has given a major update on his future in F1 beyond the end of this season.
Verstappen No 1 fan goes viral on F1 Twitter in POWERFUL video
Max Verstappen has been handed a major boost of support for his 2024 championship campaign, after an adorable video posted to social media revealed what could be his number-one fan.
Red Bull linked with SEISMIC F1 2025 transfer
- 16 minutes ago
Hamilton and Verstappen in bold public declaration after FIA controversy
- 1 hour ago
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull ‘call for FIA investigation’ as steward raises MAJOR Verstappen question - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:54
- Yesterday 22:56
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec