Mercedes reveal MAJOR clue over shock F1 2025 driver signing

Mercedes have dropped a major clue over a shock driver signing for the 2025 Formula 1 season.

The Brackley-based outfit were forced into a huge driver lineup overhaul this season, when Lewis Hamilton announced his move to Ferrari for 2025.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren issue OFFICIAL driver exit statement as Red Bull announce new signing

READ MORE: Williams issue official statement over Sainz to Red Bull transfer

Initially, names such as Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz were linked with the seat, but Mercedes eventually opted for a driver from their junior programme to complete their lineup.

The team revealed at the Italian GP that Kimi Antonelli would race alongside George Russell in 2025, with the youngster impressing in F2 and in a series of tests.

Kimi Antonelli (middle) will race for Mercedes in 2025

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of 2024

READ MORE: Red Bull team set for NEW NAME in 2025 after key confirmation

Who will race for Mercedes in 2025?

Whilst their full-time driver lineup may be settled, recently, former Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas has been linked with a shock return to the Silver Arrows in a reserve driver role.

Now, with Bottas officially announced as not being renewed at Sauber, Mercedes have dropped a huge clue on their social media that the 10-time race winner could return.

The team posted a picture of sacked Sauber star and former driver Valtteri Bottas to their X account, where he was depicted wearing Mercedes overalls and above a tweet stating: '“I miss him” and it’s just a sports player'.

Whilst the image may be a tribute to the Finn’s departure from the F1 grid, the post did not contain a caption and has only enhanced existing speculation about his return to Mercedes.

READ MORE: McLaren officially announce driver EXIT as major 2025 transfer confirmed

Valtteri Bottas could make a shock return to Mercedes

Bottas took to social media after Sauber announced the signing of Gabriel Bortoleto, and stated that despite being axed that he was 'looking forward' to the future.

“After three years at @stakef1team_ks we decided to part ways,” he wrote.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank each & everyone in the team, everyone I’ve worked with, and especially you guys out there for the support then, now and in the future.

“Looking forward for what’s to come!”

If Bottas does indeed return to his former home, it will be fascinating to see how his experience can benefit what is quite a young driver pairing next season.

READ MORE: Red Bull announce NEW driver signing as 2025 lineup complete

Related