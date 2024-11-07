close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton shock EARLY Mercedes exit investigated as star issues EMOTIONAL statement

A radio message from Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton hinted he could quit the 2024 Formula 1 season early at the Brazilian Grand Prix. GPFans have investigated and analysed the matter.

F1 star issues EMOTIONAL statement as official team exit confirmed

An F1 star has issued a heartfelt statement after it was confirmed he will be losing his current seat on the grid.

McLaren officially announce driver EXIT as major 2025 transfer confirmed

McLaren have confirmed the departure of one of their current drivers in a major 2025 grid update.

Red Bull announce NEW driver signing as 2025 lineup complete

Red Bull have announced a very exciting new driver signing, completing a lineup for 2025.

F1 driver labelled a ‘DISGRACE’ in brutal replacement verdict

An F1 driver has been well and truly scolded after the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton SHOCK early Mercedes exit makes perfect sense
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton SHOCK early Mercedes exit makes perfect sense

  • Yesterday 20:57
F1 News Today: Perez gets NEW drive as F1 team announce 2025 driver signing
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Perez gets NEW drive as F1 team announce 2025 driver signing

  • Yesterday 15:36
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton shock EARLY Mercedes exit investigated as star issues EMOTIONAL statement

  • 1 hour ago
Huge Ricciardo F1 update emerges as Audi announce OFFICIAL driver signing - GPFans Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Verstappen and Kelly Piquet share STUNNING photos as family celebrate ‘SPECIAL’ occasion

  • Yesterday 22:57
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo F1 future handed MAJOR update as 2025 driver signing confirmed

  • Yesterday 21:57
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton SHOCK early Mercedes exit makes perfect sense

  • Yesterday 20:57
Red Bull team set for NEW NAME in 2025 after key confirmation

  • Yesterday 19:59
