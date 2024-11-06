F1 star issues EMOTIONAL statement as official team exit confirmed

A Formula 1 star has delivered an emotional statement after it was announced that he is to be released from his current team at the end of this season.

The 2025 driver market has been one of the busiest in recent memory, all kickstarted by Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari for 2025.

Following that blockbuster move, several have followed, with just two seats on the grid remaining up for grabs next season heading into last weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.

That tally stands at just one now, however, after Sauber confirmed who would be driving their car alongside Nico Hulkenberg in 2025 - Gabriel Bortoleto.

Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas will be released at the end of this season

F2 driver Gabriel Bortoleto is set to line up for Sauber in 2025

Audi F1 lineup complete

Naturally, this means that the team - who have yet to collect a single point this season - will not be renewing the contract of drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

After discovering that he will be without a seat for 2025, Guanyu - the first Chinese driver to race in F1 - paid tribute to his colleagues and expressed his pride at having had the opportunity to represent them for the past three campaigns.

"I will leave the team at the end of the season, but I am fully committed to finishing the season in style," the 25-year-old said in a team statement.

Guanyu became the first Chinese driver to race in F1 back in 2022

"I am grateful to the team for giving me a chance in F1: this is not an easy sport for rookies but the team has allowed me to grow so much over these three years.

"China, earlier this season, was without doubt a highlight, but so many moments both in public and behind the scenes are what I'm going to remember most."

"I am immensely proud to represent my country as the first ever Chinese Formula 1 driver," he added.

It remains to be seen where the Chinese driver will be racing next season. However, with just one seat remaining up for grabs at VCARB, the chances of it being in F1 are slim to none given the team's more internal focus on driver selection.

