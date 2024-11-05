Red Bull F1 star issues MAJOR future update

Sergio Perez remains defiant in the face of speculation about his Formula 1 future, confidently asserting that he will be on the grid with Red Bull next season despite recent struggles.

The Mexican driver, whose season has faced repeated setbacks, suffered another difficult Brazilian GP last weekend, finishing the main race in 11th having finished last of all the runners at his home grand prix in Mexico the weekend before.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes star calls for change as champion EMOTIONAL in health update

READ MORE: Hamilton delivers CRYPTIC F1 future statement in 'last' admission

It means that Perez now has just 12 points from his last six races, and is without a podium since the Chinese GP back in April.

His Red Bull future has been under severe threat in 2024, not least because of the performances of Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda at VCARB, two young drivers who are rumoured to be in a shootout for Perez's seat.

Sergio Perez has massively underperformed at Red Bull in 2024

Sergio Perez's team-mate Max Verstappen is top of the championship

Perez's F1 future under scrutiny

Speculation about Perez's future intensified when it was implied that Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko might be uncertain about Perez’s position beyond 2024.

However, responding to questions at the Brazilian GP, Perez dismissed any suggestion of impending changes to his role at Red Bull.

"No, not at all. It’s just rumours, at the end of the day," he told media.

"You will see me in Vegas, you will see me next year. I’m not the one that worries about it.

"I know I am [going to be here]. That’s all I can say," the six-time race winner remarked.

Red Bull now trail McLaren and Ferrari in the constructors' championship

Perez also acknowledged the uphill battle Red Bull may face in competing with McLaren and Ferrari in the final few races of the season.

Red Bull still have an outside chance of claiming the constructors' championship title, currently sat 49 points behind McLaren and 13 behind Ferrari.

"We definitely have to find [something] - when you look at the pace from McLaren and Ferrari, they seem to be on another level in the last two races."

READ MORE: Verstappen and Horner thrown into ALARMING Red Bull crisis

Related