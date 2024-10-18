Perez REPLACEMENT target revealed as Red Bull set new plans

VCARB driver Liam Lawson has revealed the target set by Red Bull as he fights for a potential promotion to the team in 2025.

As the 22-year-old returns to the grid this weekend at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, he knows that beating his team-mate is crucial to proving his worth and securing a future spot at Red Bull.

Lawson steps back into Formula 1 after deputising for Daniel Ricciardo last season, impressing by scoring points at the Singapore Grand Prix on just his third start.

After replacing the recently-axed Ricciardo at RB, Lawson will once again partner Yuki Tsunoda for the final six races of the season - starting with this weekend’s Sprint event in Austin.

Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson will be fighting to pair with Max Verstappen in 2025

Lawson in contention for Red Bull

Now, it seems Red Bull have made no secret of their expectations for Lawson. Speaking to Formula1.com ahead of his return, Lawson acknowledged that beating Tsunoda is the clear objective.

“[The target set by Red Bull of needing to beat Tsunoda is] pretty much what I expected," Lawson explained.

"They don’t want to see me going in there and being outperformed for the rest of the year—but it’s always been like that."

The rivalry between Lawson and Tsunoda dates back years, with the New Zealander noting: "With Yuki, we’ve been compared since we were 17 or 18 years old.

"He’s had a really good start to the season, and he’s been performing better this year than any other year."

After three years in Red Bull's b team, Tsunoda is keen to be promoted

Tsunoda, currently 12th in the drivers' standings, has accumulated 22 points this season but has struggled to find consistent form, with his last top-10 finish coming in Hungary back in July.

Meanwhile, Lawson is eager to make a fresh impact as he replaces Ricciardo for the remainder of the season.

He will have limited track time to prepare for the Austin race, with just one practice session available due to the Sprint format.

In Red Bull's eyes, Max Verstappen’s place in the team is firmly secured, however, his team-mate Sergio Perez has come under mounting pressure.

Sergio Perez is likely to make way for either Lawson or Tsunoda

The Mexican driver, a six-time race winner, has failed to reach the podium in his last 13 races, and has scored just 41 points in his last 12 outings.

This has fuelled speculation that Red Bull may look to promote from within to fill Perez's seat in the near future.

Lawson is candid about his ambitions, revealing that his goal has always been to become a Red Bull driver.

"The conversations have always been in the direction of becoming a Red Bull driver in the future," Lawson said.

"That’s what I’ve said to them—that’s what I want to become. That’s why I joined the team and want to stay with them and join them in F1.

"When that could happen, I have absolutely no idea. But I know it’ll be based on how I perform in the car," he admitted.

