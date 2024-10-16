Ricciardo drops MAJOR hint on future
Ricciardo drops MAJOR hint on future
Daniel Ricciardo has dropped a not-so-subtle hint about his racing future in a post on social media.
The Australian was let go by VCARB last month after the Singapore Grand Prix, being replaced by Liam Lawson, and is yet to make any formal statement about his next move.
While Red Bull offered the 35-year-old an ambassadorial role, his replacement as a full-time driver on the grid looks to have spelled the end of his racing career in F1.
Ricciardo amassed eight grand prix victories and 32 podiums in his time in the sport, competing with five different teams including Red Bull and McLaren between 2011-2024.
Ricciardo's retirement plans
While his retirement from F1 hasn't been officially announced, Ricciardo may have let slip his plans now that he has been axed from F1.
The Australian has been linked with a drive in a number of other racing series, including NASCAR and Supercars.
However, the F1 fan favourite seems to now have confirmed that he will not be returning to the series.
In a social media post on his friend Adam Cianciarulo's Instagram page, Ricciardo is seen sporting a cap that reads: "I'm retired - having a good time is my job."
Cianciarulo's heartwarming post was neatly captioned: "An amazing few weeks 🙏🏼," with the broadcaster showing off pictures with Ricciardo and other friends.
The Honey Badger is likely to have a great time in retirement, with his social media account already revealing a motocross race with friends, and his famous smile regularly on show.
