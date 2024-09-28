Ricciardo NFL 'brother' pays classy tribute to Aussie star after F1 departure

Daniel Ricciardo has been sent a classy message from NFL star and 'brother' Josh Allen in the wake of his Formula 1 departure.

In recent days, Visa Cash App RB put an end to speculation that Ricciardo was set to lose his place on the grid by confirming that the Aussie had indeed departed the team with immediate effect.

Kiwi Liam Lawson will now replace Ricciardo at VCARB for the remaining six grands prix and three sprint races in 2024, looking to impress and secure himself a full-time drive in 2025.

For Ricciardo, meanwhile, it remains to be seen what is next. The star has discussed NASCAR and IndyCar in recent weeks, but retiring from racing together feels just as, if not more likely as either of those options.

Daniel Ricciardo has been fired by VCARB

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson will take Daniel Ricciardo's F1 seat

Josh Allen pays Daniel Ricciardo tribute

In the aftermath of his firing, Ricciardo took to Instagram to share a message with his followers.

This read: "I’ve loved this sport my whole life. It’s wild and wonderful and been a journey.

"To the teams and individuals that have played their part, thank you. To the fans who love the sport sometimes more than me haha thank you. It’ll always have its highs and lows but it’s been fun and truth be told I wouldn’t change it.

"Until the next adventure."

In response, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen duly shared the post to his own Instagram story, paying a touching tribute with one key word - legend.

Ricciardo and Allen are known to be good friends, recently appearing in a Beats commercial named 'The Legend of Ricallen'.

In the aftermath of that commercial surfacing, Ricciardo told The Hollywood Reporter that he considered Allen a brother: "Josh and I, over the last few years, have definitely become good friends and created a bromance, if you will."

Ricciardo also reiterated this sentiment when talking to People, explaining: "It's so funny. I feel like he's [Allen] a big brother, but he's actually a much younger brother, so he's the little big brother."

