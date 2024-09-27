Horner makes Ricciardo guarantee as Red Bull chief pays EMOTIONAL tribute following F1 exit

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has broken his silence following the news that Daniel Ricciardo is set to leave Formula 1.

Official confirmation of the widespread rumors came on Thursday, with the Australian superstar fired with immediate effect and set to be replaced by Liam Lawson for the rest of the 2024 season.

READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official

Throughout his 14 seasons on the grid, Ricciardo has raced for five different teams and secured eight grands prix victories, including an iconic win at the Monaco GP in 2018.

Having dipped in and out of the Red Bull family, team boss Horner always made it clear he wanted the Aussie back working within the main team.

Ricciardo's first steps towards F1 were with Horner's outfit after becoming the team's test and reserve driver in 2009 before his debut in the sport with HRT in 2011.

READ MORE: Ricciardo drops $3.5 million Red Bull BOMBSHELL as official F1 exit confirmed

Daniel Ricciardo's Monaco GP celebration has become iconic in F1

Daniel Ricciardo's first Red Bull team-mate was Sebastian Vettel

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals '$3.5 MILLION' payout behind major Red Bull decision

Ricciardo's Red Bull journey

Following an early contract termination from McLaren in 2022, Ricciardo was replaced by fellow countryman Oscar Piastri at the papaya outfit, leaving him without a seat for the 2023 season.

Ricciardo instead was welcomed back into the Red Bull family with open arms, this time watching from within the garage as a reserve driver, awaiting his chance to return to the track.

The opportunity arose in 2023, when the Red Bull junior team, AlphaTauri at the time, dropped Nyck de Vries mid-season.

Ricciardo was set to replace the rookie Dutchman from the Hungarian Grand Prix onwards but after just two races, was replaced by Liam Lawson after breaking his hand during FP2 at Zandvoort.

It is now Lawson who will replace him once again, hoping to prove himself worthy of a full-time seat in 2025.

Daniel Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson for the remainder of the 2024 season

READ MORE: Cullen set for new scenery as racing star announces SPLIT

Christian Horner's Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull guarantee

Following the confirmation of Ricciardo's F1 exit, Horner took to social media to express his thanks to the 35-year-old.

"From the moment you arrived at Red Bull it was obvious you were so much more than just a driver. Your constant enthusiasm, sense of humour and attitude will leave an indelible legacy on the Team here in Milton Keynes and F1 as a whole."

"Thank you for the wins, smiles, songs (and I wish I could say the shoeys),"

Horner continued his parting message to Ricciardo with a promise over the Aussie's future: "You will always be a special part of the Red Bull Family,"

"8 wins, 32 podiums, 1329 points. These statistics and accolades are not the only measure of who you are and what you have achieved. Thank you, Daniel."

Despite Horner's promise, it remains unclear whether the honey badger will find himself back at Red Bull from the sidelines or if this truly is the end of his F1 career.

READ MORE: Huge F1 legal verdict REVEALED as Steiner v Haas hits the courtroom

Related