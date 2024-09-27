Huge F1 legal verdict REVEALED as Steiner v Haas hits the courtroom
Huge F1 legal verdict REVEALED as Steiner v Haas hits the courtroom
A judge has delivered their verdict on the legal battle between Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner and his former Formula 1 employer, Haas.
Steiner was the team principal of the Haas F1 outfit from 2016 until 2023 and is now caught up in a legal row with his former team.
READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official
Steiner rose to fame after his appearances in Drive to Survive exposed his quirky personality and bold attitude as the team's chief, delivering some of the show's most iconic quotes.
Earlier this year, it was revealed that Steiner had left the F1 outfit ahead of the 2024 season after discussions with team owner Gene Haas, but the Italian has been present at a number of race weekends since, often performing media duties.
However, in recent months, the Italian has been busy with multiple legal cases against former employer Haas Automation, with the first court verdict now delivered.
READ MORE: Haas F1 star reveals HUGE admiration for IndyCar with 2025 drive unconfirmed
Guenther Steiner v Haas
The former team principal has come out on top following the first verdict in his legal battles with his former employer's lawsuit dismissed.
Steiner was sued by Haas in May over the publication of his autobiography, 'Driving to Survive', where it was alleged that he and his publisher, Ten Speed Press, had broken trademark rules with the unlawful publication of images containing Haas trademarks.
Haas claimed they had not consented to these trademarked images being used and that Steiner was doing so for 'personal financial gain and illicit profit'.
As reported by RacingNews365, court documents surrounding the case state that the book "details Steiner’s experience as Team Principal of the Haas F1 Team" and this this "Necessarily requires him to mention the Haas name" as is the case in many other sports autobiographies.
The verdict was delivered by United States District Court Judge André Birotte Jr., who stated neither Steiner nor the publisher "use the Haas marks as a source-identifying mark".
"Using photos that include the Haas Marks is an artistic choice to provide additional context about the 2022 season with the Haas F1 Team," the Judge said.
"While there’s an argument the photo on the cover implicitly suggests endorsement or sponsorship, there is no explicitly misleading statement or suggestion by way of the Haas marks."
The case against Steiner was then dismissed along with the complaint.
A second court case between Steiner and Haas is ongoing, however, after their former principal alleged that Haas violated its employment agreement.8
READ MORE: F1 announce INSANE ticket price for Las Vegas GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Huge F1 legal verdict REVEALED as Steiner v Haas hits the courtroom
- 38 minutes ago
Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull MESS shows McLaren F1 complaint is justified
- 2 uur geleden
Mercedes star 'could be screwed' by MAJOR Verstappen decision
- Today 04:00
McLaren STEAL F1 talent from rivals Red Bull
- Today 02:00
NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official
- Today 00:00
Ricciardo F1 REPLACEMENT officially confirmed
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov