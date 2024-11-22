Drive to Survive legend makes SHOCK statement over Netflix show

Guenther Steiner, the former F1 team boss who rose to fame in Netflix series Drive to Survive, has made a surprise revelation about the hit show.

Steiner was let go by Haas around Christmas of last year, having failed to spur his team on to consistent success and points finishes.

Steiner was promptly replaced by Ayao Komatsu, who has managed to revive the team in 2024, with Haas currently seventh in the constructors' standings.

Since his F1 exit, Steiner has utilised his public persona to his advantage and has made frequent appearances on The Red Flags Podcast, and even embarked on a tour for his book Driving to Survive.

Guenther Steiner was replaced by Ayao Komatsu at the beginning of the year

Guenther Steiner was catapulted to fame by Drive to Survive

Guenther Steiner makes Drive to Survive confession

Steiner also attracted the cameras during his tenure as Haas boss, where he became the star of Netflix series Drive to Survive.

However, the former boss has made a startling admission during a recent appearance about the show that catapulted him to fame.

“I don’t know because I didn’t watch it!” Steiner admitted on The Chris Moyles Show.

“People tell me and I know how I am so I know what I am in but the rest I don’t know. I never watched it and have no intention to watch it.”

Guether Steiner has never watched Drive to Survive

“It’s good but from my side it’s a little bit like this, when it came out, obviously people had an opinion about it, what I do in there, so I hadn’t seen it at the time.”

“To start off I don’t like to watch myself, I hate it and then the other thing is, an actor needs to watch himself to get better next time, but I’m not an actor so if I watch myself and think oh that wasn’t good, I need to do it different next time, so when I see a camera I start to act.”

