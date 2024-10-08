Steiner declares Hamilton eight-time champion as FIA branded ‘S*** SHOW’

Drive to Survive star and former Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner has claimed that Lewis Hamilton would be an eight-time world champion were it not for a 's*** show' from the FIA.

The incident Steiner is referring to happened in 2021 at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, when a controversial call whilst the safety car was out effectively handed Max Verstappen a first world championship.

Race director Michael Masi's call to only allow some lapped cars to un-lap themselves during a late safety car period remains one of the most hotly debated moments in F1 history.

Many feel as though Hamilton was robbed of glory that day, whilst others argue that it was better to see the race finish as a race rather than under a safety car.

READ MORE: Haas F1 star reveals HUGE admiration for IndyCar with 2025 drive unconfirmed

Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner

Guenther Steiner slams the FIA

Steiner, known for his forthright opinions, did not mince his words in recounting the drama.

“Wherever your loyalties lie, and yes, it was amazing entertainment, from a regulations point of view, it was a s*** show of biblical proportions,” he wrote in his new book Unfiltered.

He further suggested that had the late FIA race director Charlie Whiting been in charge instead of Masi, the outcome would have been different.

"Had he been at the helm, Lewis would now be an eight-time world champion."

The fallout from that controversial decision continues to haunt Hamilton, who has not won another title since.

The British driver, now 39, has struggled to recapture his championship-winning form and endured a lengthy winless streak that finally ended at the British Grand Prix this season.

Hamilton claimed victory in Silverstone

With Hamilton set to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc next season, hopes remain high that the Briton will once again fight for the elusive record-breaking title.

His move signals the end of a 12-year partnership with Mercedes, where he cemented his status as one of Formula 1’s greatest drivers.

Whether Ferrari can provide him with a car capable of returning to the top remains to be seen, but the hunger for that eighth championship is as strong as ever.

The shadow of Abu Dhabi 2021 still looms large over the sport, and Steiner’s remarks have only served to stir up the debate once again, leaving fans and pundits questioning what might have been if the FIA had followed protocol that fateful day.

READ MORE: Ricciardo NFL 'brother' pays classy tribute to Aussie star after F1 departure

Related