US F1 team 'SUES' Drive to Survive legend

Former Formula 1 team boss and 'Drive to Survive' legend Guenther Steiner is being sued by Haas, according to reports.

The Italian was the team principal of the American outfit between 2016-2023, taking them from their inaugural season in the sport through to being an established member of the F1 grid.

Steiner was released from his position at the end of the 2023 season, with the team still without a podium in F1, and having not finished above eighth in the constructors' championship since 2018.

In his place, Ayao Komatsu has taken over for 2024, with the team currently sat in seventh position after four points-scoring finishes from their drivers in the first six races of the season.

Steiner-Haas legal disputes

It was recently reported that Steiner was taking Haas to court himself in North Carolina due to alleged non-payment of certain bonuses and commissions that he supposedly earned during his time as team principal.

Now however, it seems as though that legal case has sprung Haas into action, countersuing Steiner for alleged trademark infringements in his new book 'Surviving to Drive'.

Steiner became a much-loved figure on Netflix's hit show 'Drive to Survive', and his latest autobiography gives fans chance to see the inside runnings of Haas from the outspoken Italian.

However, Haas argue that Steiner and his publisher Ten Speed Press acted unlawfully in publishing images that it believes breached trademark rules, according to Autosport.

In a legal document, Haas allege that: “In 2023, without permission or consent from Haas Automation, Steiner authored, marketed, promoted, sold, distributed, and profited from a publication titled “Surviving to Drive” (the “Accused Product”), which unlawfully used and displayed, and continues to use and display, the Haas Automation Trademarks and the Haas Automation Trade Dress for Steiner’s personal financial gain and illicit profit.

“Haas Automation never consented to Steiner’s use of the Haas Automation Trademarks or the Haas Automation Trade Dress on the Accused Product.”

