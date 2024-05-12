Newey's post-Red Bull plan revealed by Horner after stunning exit
Newey's post-Red Bull plan revealed by Horner after stunning exit
Christian Horner has revealed where he thinks Adrian Newey’s will go after leaving Red Bull.
Newey has worked alongside Horner at Red Bull since 2006, overseeing their world championship years with both Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.
READ MORE: SHOCKING F1 driver replacement news 'leaked' by embarrassed announcer
The engineer announced he would be leaving the team in 2025, reports suggesting Newey is tired of the internal struggle within Red Bull following the Horner controversy.
There have been an abundance of theories about where Newey will continue his career, with Ferrari the most popular option.
What is Newey's next move?
If he does join Ferrari he will accompany seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who has already expressed an interest in working alongside Adrian Newey.
When asked about the possibility, Hamilton said it would be a ‘privilege’ to work with the engineer, and that he would ‘very much’ like to see him at Ferrari next year.
There have also been reports Aston Martin are interested in signing Newey to the team, and that their team owner Lawrence Stroll has offered him a lucrative deal.
Alternatively, he could focus on projects outside of F1, and remain within the Red Bull family to work on their hypercar.
Team principal Christian Horner has revealed what he thinks Newey will do after his Red Bull exit.
"I think he's going to take some time out first. He's 65 years of age and I think he's earned that right to have a bit of time out, spend some time with his wife and family,” Horner said to Sky Sports.
"That's what he's very keen to do. If he decides he wants to have another run at F1, who knows? The ironic thing is, Adrian has always hated every single regulation change.
"2026 is a unique one because it's both chassis and engine regulations. It's a very different world these days with the cost cap and the restrictions we have on resource."
READ MORE: Ferrari become first team to showcase groundbreaking F1 car feature
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Newey's post-Red Bull plan revealed by Horner after stunning exit
- 48 minutes ago
Race spills over as Ferrari team-mates COLLIDE with each other
- 1 uur geleden
Norris marks first F1 victory by launching exciting new 'collection'
- 2 uur geleden
F1 insider reveals SURPRIZE team vying for Sainz's signature
- 3 uur geleden
Red Bull tease ominous 'upgrade' after Miami setback
- Today 18:00
ICONIC six-wheeler F1 car put up for sale
- Today 17:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul