Newey's post-Red Bull plan revealed by Horner after stunning exit

Christian Horner has revealed where he thinks Adrian Newey’s will go after leaving Red Bull.

Newey has worked alongside Horner at Red Bull since 2006, overseeing their world championship years with both Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

The engineer announced he would be leaving the team in 2025, reports suggesting Newey is tired of the internal struggle within Red Bull following the Horner controversy.

There have been an abundance of theories about where Newey will continue his career, with Ferrari the most popular option.

Red Bull have dominated the ground effect era
Could Adrian Newey join Hamilton at Ferrari?

What is Newey's next move?

If he does join Ferrari he will accompany seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who has already expressed an interest in working alongside Adrian Newey.

When asked about the possibility, Hamilton said it would be a ‘privilege’ to work with the engineer, and that he would ‘very much’ like to see him at Ferrari next year.

There have also been reports Aston Martin are interested in signing Newey to the team, and that their team owner Lawrence Stroll has offered him a lucrative deal.

Alternatively, he could focus on projects outside of F1, and remain within the Red Bull family to work on their hypercar.

Team principal Christian Horner has revealed what he thinks Newey will do after his Red Bull exit.

Horner reveals Newey's next move

"I think he's going to take some time out first. He's 65 years of age and I think he's earned that right to have a bit of time out, spend some time with his wife and family,” Horner said to Sky Sports.

"That's what he's very keen to do. If he decides he wants to have another run at F1, who knows? The ironic thing is, Adrian has always hated every single regulation change.

"2026 is a unique one because it's both chassis and engine regulations. It's a very different world these days with the cost cap and the restrictions we have on resource."

F1 Standings

