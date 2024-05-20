Horner opens up on Perez struggles after Imola shambles

Christian Horner has revealed that Sergio Perez needs to make changes after a poor result in Imola.

Perez was on the back-foot from qualifying this weekend, failing to get into Q3 and starting P11 in the race.

His teammate on the other hand, managed to claim pole position after a difficult weekend in the Red Bull, and romp to a 59th grand prix victory.

Perez finished a disappointing P8 behind the two Mercedes' of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen took a 59th career victory in Imola

Sergio Perez languished below rivals Mercedes

Has Perez harmed his chances at Red Bull?

Throughout the race it looked like it would be a simple win for Verstappen, until the closing stages of the race where Lando Norris began to close in on him in the McLaren.

With a lap to go Norris was within DRS of the Dutchman, who he managed to hold off to take the victory at the chequered flag.

McLaren's close victory exposed Red Bull's struggle, with their number two driver, with Perez absent from the leading pack.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race team boss Christian Horner revealed that Perez had to make changes after his performance in Imola.

"It was a shame for Checo, affectively being out of kilter following Qualifying,” Horner said.

Christian Horner gives verdict on Perez's performance

"We ran the reverse strategy for him. He got P8 and P7 was theoretically the best we could see before the race on our analysis.

"We need him up there supporting Max, in the same way the two Ferraris and two McLarens are together."

"He has had a much better start to this year bar this weekend which has been an anomaly, he's been very strong.

"He's been more relaxed, less focused on what Max is doing and focusing on himself. He's responded to that."

