close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Perez details Red Bull contract developments as pressure builds on Mexican star

Perez details Red Bull contract developments as pressure builds on Mexican star

Perez details Red Bull contract developments as pressure builds on Mexican star

Perez details Red Bull contract developments as pressure builds on Mexican star

Sergio Perez has opened up about his F1 future and revealed the latest on his contract negotiations.

The Mexican driver had a difficult weekend in Imola, failing to reach Q3 in qualifying whilst his team-mate Max Verstappen claimed pole position.

READ MORE: F2/F3 Power Rankings – South American history made in wild weekend

Perez’s qualifying further hindered his race, finishing behind the two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in eighth.

Verstappen’s win was also under threat towards the end of the race, with Lando Norris closing in on him in the final laps.

Sergio Perez's qualifying ruined his race weekend in Imola
Max Verstappen achieved his 59th race victory in Imola

Will Perez lose his Red Bull seat?

Christian Horner told Sky Sports after the race that Perez’s qualifying performance ruined his weekend, and that the team needed him to be at the top fighting with Max.

Despite the dose of reality, the team principal praised Perez for the start to his year, describing him as ‘more focused’.

Perez still does not have a contract for 2025 and with such as Carlos Sainz out of contract the Mexican will have to earn his future seat at Red Bull.

In addition, RB driver Yuki Tsunoda has had a phenomenal start to the season with points finishes in most races, and making consecutive Q3 appearances.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix weekend, Perez shed further light on his contract for next year.

Sergio Perez opens up on his 2025 contract

“Still nothing has been signed so everything it's still open but I believe very soon.

“We are getting into a very tense part of the season and I want to get it out of the way because I think it's important that I focus on the racing side so I hope sooner than later everything can be finalised.”

READ MORE: F1 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monte Carlo

Related

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Mercedes Sergio Perez George Russell Imola
Horner opens up on Perez struggles after Imola shambles
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Horner opens up on Perez struggles after Imola shambles

  • May 20, 2024 05:30
Marko delivers KEY Ricciardo update as RB future hangs in the balance
Daniel Ricciardo

Marko delivers KEY Ricciardo update as RB future hangs in the balance

  • May 13, 2024 21:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Where do Hamilton and Verstappen place in Forbes' 2024 highest-paid athletes list?

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 boss considering V8 engine U-TURN ahead of pivotal regulation change

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Perez details Red Bull contract developments as pressure builds on Mexican star

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 team SHOCKS fans with incredible Monaco GP livery dedicated to Senna

  • Today 16:00
F1 Social

Hamilton 'offended' by iconic Southern dish in viral US food challenge

  • Today 15:00
Latest F1 News

F1 team chief fires back at Ricciardo over 'disrespectful' comments

  • Today 06:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x