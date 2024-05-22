Perez details Red Bull contract developments as pressure builds on Mexican star

Sergio Perez has opened up about his F1 future and revealed the latest on his contract negotiations.

The Mexican driver had a difficult weekend in Imola, failing to reach Q3 in qualifying whilst his team-mate Max Verstappen claimed pole position.

Perez’s qualifying further hindered his race, finishing behind the two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in eighth.

Verstappen’s win was also under threat towards the end of the race, with Lando Norris closing in on him in the final laps.

Sergio Perez's qualifying ruined his race weekend in Imola

Max Verstappen achieved his 59th race victory in Imola

Will Perez lose his Red Bull seat?

Christian Horner told Sky Sports after the race that Perez’s qualifying performance ruined his weekend, and that the team needed him to be at the top fighting with Max.

Despite the dose of reality, the team principal praised Perez for the start to his year, describing him as ‘more focused’.

Perez still does not have a contract for 2025 and with such as Carlos Sainz out of contract the Mexican will have to earn his future seat at Red Bull.

In addition, RB driver Yuki Tsunoda has had a phenomenal start to the season with points finishes in most races, and making consecutive Q3 appearances.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix weekend, Perez shed further light on his contract for next year.

Sergio Perez opens up on his 2025 contract

“Still nothing has been signed so everything it's still open but I believe very soon.

“We are getting into a very tense part of the season and I want to get it out of the way because I think it's important that I focus on the racing side so I hope sooner than later everything can be finalised.”

