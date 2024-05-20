close global

Verstappen CURSES F1 fan at Emilia-Romagna GP

Max Verstappen had an unusual exchange with a fan at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, resulting in the Formula 1 champion losing his temper.

F1 returned to Imola last weekend, among a plethora of support for Italian-based team Ferrari, all cheering on Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and soon-to-be-Ferrari man Lewis Hamilton.

However, the crowd seemingly had no love for three-time world champion Verstappen, who has been the dominant force in F1 since 2021.

Max Verstappen claimed pole position at Imola
A wave of Ferrari support were at the Imola track

Verstappen loses his cool

The Dutchman has now admitted to an awkward moment in which he was caught up in the wrath of one fan's anger at the fact that Verstappen had beaten both Ferraris to pole position during qualifying.

In fact, neither Leclerc nor Sainz even made it into the top three before a penalty to McLaren's Oscar Piastri later in the day boosted Leclerc up to third.

The normally calm Verstappen reacted in the moment, giving the fan a taste of his own medicine as the champion drove into the pit lane after qualifying.

"A lot of people were clapping. Then one guy, he was doing some different things to me, so I gave him the finger," Verstappen revealed to media in Saturday's press conference. "And then the next time I came around, he was clapping. So, you know, they learn.

"You know, it's easy to be not nice to drivers, but I can also be not nice to you, you know! So, luckily he was a bit higher up. But it's good. After that, I guess he appreciated it.

"But, you know, the fans in general here are very passionate. They love motorsport. Of course, naturally, there's more support for Ferrari here, but that's absolutely fine.

"You know, they have a massive fan base. And, yeah, Italy loves motorsport. Go-karting as well, you know, when we grew up. I mean, it's really fantastic."

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Max Verstappen Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix
