Ferrari boss explains how Hamilton and Leclerc's relationship has CHANGED

Lewis Hamilton is already putting the building blocks in place to ensure a smooth transition to his new team in 2025.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion shocked the sporting world earlier this year with the announcement that he had signed a deal to join Ferrari next season, marking the end of an incredibly successful spell at Mercedes.

The Brit has become increasingly frustrated in recent campaigns as the Brackley-based outfit were replaced by Red Bull as F1's dominant force.

This season, the team are languishing in fourth spot in the constructors' standings, with McLaren and Ferrari also currently ahead of them in the pecking order.

Hamilton hopes the move to the Maranello-based giants next year will represent a fresh start, and give him the opportunity to add to his record-breaking wins tally of 110, the last of which coming in December 2021.

With the 39-year-old set to team up with rival Charles Leclerc next season, Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur has revealed that the pair have already got to work on establishing a positive relationship.

Speaking to La Repubblica, the 55-year-old said: “I never ask my drivers to be best friends or go on vacation together, I don't do that with my colleagues to work better.

“There is just a need to have a frank relationship full of mutual respect, I think between the two of them this is established, I don't see any clouds in the sky.

"They have already started to be a little closer these last two months, it's a training period like a honeymoon.

"I would say so far, so good."

