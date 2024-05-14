Ferrari RAID Mercedes again as key members join Italian team

Two more high-level staff members have joined Ferrari from Mercedes, ditching the Brackley squad to team up with Lewis Hamilton.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton will join Ferrari at the start of 2025, in the hope of reigniting his chase for an unprecedented eighth title following a winless streak at Mercedes that has lasted for over two seasons.

It will mean an iconic pairing between the most successful driver to have ever raced in the sport, and the most successful team on the Formula 1 grid, who have not managed to claim a championship of any kind since 2008.

Now, attentions switch for Fred Vasseur and his Ferrari team on trying to provide Hamilton and Charles Leclerc with a car capable of winning races in 2025, and particularly in 2026 when new regulations come sweeping into the sport.

Ferrari hire Mercedes staff

One way in which Ferrari have set about doing this is by seeking to add more talent to their technical team, with Adrian Newey rumoured to be on his way to Maranello.

Now, it has been announced that Mercedes performance director Loic Serra, and driver development director Jerome d'Ambrosio will join Ferrari as early as October 2024.

Serra will take on the role of head of chassis performance engineering, while D'Ambrosio will become Vasseur's right-hand man as deputy team principal, as well as becoming the head of Ferrari's young driver academy.

It comes as a huge blow for the underperforming Mercedes team, who are already facing the unenviable task of attempting to replace Hamilton ahead of next season.

