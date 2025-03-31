Ferrari chief reveals why Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified at Chinese GP

Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur has offered further explanation as to why Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix.

The two drivers finished P5 and P6 on the road in Shanghai, but post-race, both were disqualified by the FIA.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was disqualified for excessive wear to his skid block which was below the minimum thickness of 9mm, whilst Leclerc’s infringement was due to his SF-25 being 1kg below the minimum weight.

Ferrari released an initial statement following the disqualifications admitting to their error, and stating there was ‘no intention’ to gain an unfair advantage.

As a result of both disqualifications, Hamilton and Leclerc have dropped to P9 and P10 respectively in the drivers’ standings whilst Ferrari sit fifth in the constructors’ championship.

Why was Lewis Hamilton disqualified in China?

In an interview with French publication L’Equipe, Vasseur was asked if Leclerc’s disqualification was the same as George Russell’s at the 2024 Belgian GP, which saw him stripped of his race win, but the team principal quickly rubbished the view that Leclerc's was purely a result of tire wear.

“It's not just that. The tires are only part of the explanation,” he said.

“We also lost a liter of water with Charles's drink tank leaking. Disqualification for weight is always an addition of lots of small factors.”

When later asked whether the issues with Hamilton’s car mirrored Leclerc’s disqualification from the 2023 US GP, Vasseur agreed and claimed that Ferrari took their quest for ‘perfection’ too far in China.

”Exactly. We must have been too aggressive. That's how it is. This setback shows that we are in search of perfection and that, sometimes, we look too far,” he added.

