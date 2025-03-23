Ferrari release official statement after DOUBLE disqualification disaster

Ferrari have released an official statement after suffering a double disqualification disaster at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The weekend got off to an excellent start for the Scuderia with Lewis Hamilton snatching pole in sprint qualifying and going on to win the sprint race on Saturday.

However, things took a sour turn on Sunday, with the car struggling for pace and Charles Leclerc and Hamilton finishing P5 and P6 on the road.

Post-race, however, things got even worse, with both Leclerc and Hamilton disqualified by the FIA. Leclerc's car was found to be underweight following post-race checks, while the skid block on Hamilton's car had suffered excessive wear.

Ferrari have now broken their silence on the matter.

Why was Lewis Hamilton disqualified from the Chinese GP?

"Following the FIA post-race scrutineering both our cars were found not to conform to the regulations for different reasons," an official Ferrari statement read.

"Car 16 was found to be underweight by 1kg and car 44's rearward skid was found to be 0.5mm below the limit.

"Charles was on a one-stop strategy today and this meant his tyre wear was very high, causing the car to be underweight. With regard to Lewis' skid wear, we misjudged the consumption by a small margin."

The statement continued: "There was no intention to gain any advantage, we will learn from what happened today and make sure we don't make the same mistakes again," the Ferrari statement continued.

"Clearly it's not the way we wanted to end our Chinese GP weekend, neither for ourselves nor for our fans whose support for us is unwavering."

Despite Hamilton's sprint win on Saturday, it has been a dismal start to the season for the Scuderia who came into the campaign with ambitions of fighting in both the drivers' and constructors' world championships.

However, after round two, Hamilton and Leclerc sit in P9 and P10 in the drivers' standings, whilst Ferrari languishes in P5 in the constructors'.

