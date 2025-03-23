F1 2025: Chinese Grand Prix final classification after FIA announce MULTIPLE disqualifications

close global

The FIA has confirmed the official final classification for the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix after three drivers were hit with a disqualification post-race.

Oscar Piastri was the winner at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday, converting his pole position into a victory and leading home a McLaren one-two, with Lando Norris coming home in second after managing a late braking issue.

Mercedes star George Russell rounded out the top three in China just as he did in Australia last weekend, but post-race, all the talk has been dominated by disqualifications after the FIA announced three major punishments post-race.

Indeed, Ferrari duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been disqualified, as has Alpine driver Pierre Gasly. Hamilton's disqualification related to wear on his skid block under his car, whereas Leclerc and Gasly were disqualified after their cars were found to be below the minimum weight.

With all of that said, let's take a look at how the Chinese Grand Prix finishing order looks with those disqualifications applied.

2025 Chinese Grand Prix - Final classification

Position Driver Team Time/Gap
1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:30:55.026
2 Lando Norris McLaren +9.748 sec
3 George Russell Mercedes +11.097 sec
4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +16.656 sec
5 Esteban Ocon Haas +49.969 sec
6 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +53.748 sec
7 Alex Albon Williams +56.321 sec
8 Oliver Bearman Haas +1:01.303 sec
9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1:10.204 sec
10 Carlos Sainz Williams +1:16.387 sec
11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1:18.875 sec
12 Liam Lawson Red Bull +1:21.147 sec
13 Jack Doohan Alpine +1:28.401 sec (10s penalty)
14 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1 lap
15 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1 lap
16 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +1 lap
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin DNF
- Lewis Hamilton Ferrari DSQ
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari DSQ
- Pierre Gasly Alpine DSQ

Fastest Lap

Lando Norris 1:35.454 on lap 53

