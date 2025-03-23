F1 2025: Chinese Grand Prix final classification after FIA announce MULTIPLE disqualifications
F1 2025: Chinese Grand Prix final classification after FIA announce MULTIPLE disqualifications
The FIA has confirmed the official final classification for the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix after three drivers were hit with a disqualification post-race.
Oscar Piastri was the winner at Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday, converting his pole position into a victory and leading home a McLaren one-two, with Lando Norris coming home in second after managing a late braking issue.
Mercedes star George Russell rounded out the top three in China just as he did in Australia last weekend, but post-race, all the talk has been dominated by disqualifications after the FIA announced three major punishments post-race.
Indeed, Ferrari duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been disqualified, as has Alpine driver Pierre Gasly. Hamilton's disqualification related to wear on his skid block under his car, whereas Leclerc and Gasly were disqualified after their cars were found to be below the minimum weight.
With all of that said, let's take a look at how the Chinese Grand Prix finishing order looks with those disqualifications applied.
2025 Chinese Grand Prix - Final classification
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:30:55.026
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+9.748 sec
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+11.097 sec
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+16.656 sec
|5
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+49.969 sec
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+53.748 sec
|7
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+56.321 sec
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1:01.303 sec
|9
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1:10.204 sec
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1:16.387 sec
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1:18.875 sec
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|+1:21.147 sec
|13
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|+1:28.401 sec (10s penalty)
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1 lap
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1 lap
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|+1 lap
|-
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|-
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|DSQ
|-
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|DSQ
|-
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|DSQ
Fastest Lap
Lando Norris 1:35.454 on lap 53
