F2/F3 Power Rankings – South American history made in wild weekend

The European leg of the Formula 1 season finally arrived, and, with it, the resumption of its two direct junior championships, F2 and F3.

As you'd expect from the lower ranks, the entertainment (and safety car appearances) that lacked through much of the Grand Prix were plentiful, especially in F3.

Both series saw new race winners, with Saturday's Sprints featuring daring last-lap overtakes for grandstand finishes.

Elsewhere, amid the rumours of an Andrea Kimi Antonelli F1 seat and Ollie Bearman's FP1 appearance, the two still haven't found the podium, with Antonelli's fellow FRECA graduate Joshua Dürksen making rostrum history instead.

What a start to a busy few months in the feeder series. Here are my six Imola standouts.

Formula 2

Isack Hadjar - A

Hadjar doubled his win tally

After a rocky start with Feature Race retirements in the Middle East, Isack Hadjar made it two Feature Race wins from two attempts after his Australian success.

The Frenchman controlled the field in Albert Park, and his speed continued into Imola's Sunday, where he converted his P3 start into victory by taking second place from Gabriel Bortoleto off the line.

Whether or not Bearman would've beaten him without the Brit's pit lane disaster isn't relevant - Hadjar's Campos team didn't drop the ball, and they now look like they might have an F2 champion in their roster.

Franco Colapinto - B+

Colapinto secured his first F2 win

What a weekend for South American F2 racing as motorsport remembered Ayrton Senna.

As well as Paraguay's Dürksen podium trip, Argentinian Franco Colapinto began the silverware celebrations on Saturday with a stellar Sprint Race drive.

A P9 qualification helped with his reverse grid starting position, but he still had to execute the perfectly timed pass on Paul Aron to win.

Making a few positions in a Feature Race without any stoppages to reach P5 meant a hearty points haul, and he'll be hungry for more at this weekend's Monaco round.

Joshua Dürksen - B

Brazil's Bortoleto taking pole position and second place on Sunday is arguably the better result, but you cannot overlook Dürksen's weekend as the FRECA graduate impressed everyone.

A P5 qualification for a team that is so (relatively) new in their restructuring that they're still figuring out their name looked like it'd be the high-tide mark on Friday.

Yet Dürksen demonstrated it wasn't a single-lap one-off by acing his Sunday drive to clinch P3 and see the Paraguayan flag feature on the F2 podium for the first time in history – an iconic moment.

Formula 3

Ollie Goethe - A

So much confusion surrounded Goethe's second F3 victory on Saturday, but the final classification had him retain the winner's trophy after the most opportunistic Virtual Safety Car overtake imaginable.

The German-Danish racer was electric in Imola on all three days to secure two podiums from a P7 qualification and might even feel frustrated that he missed out on the rare double-win.

He's one of just two drivers in the championship who has scored points in every race and is creeping to the top.

That form could win the Red Bull-backed racer a title as Campos fires on all cylinders.

Leonardo Fornaroli - A-

The Italian fans cheered Fornaroli

The new leader in Formula 3 looked crestfallen on the podium after the Feature Race in front of his home crowd, but you can understand why.

Fornaroli was probably the fastest of all 30 drivers during Sunday's race, but a sudden power drop from his car had him fall from the lead and needing to make up positions.

Nonetheless, that wasn't his fault, and he should feel proud he's the team leader of a tremendous Trident trio who gave Italy so much to cheer.

Sami Meguetounif - B+

F3's latest race-winning driver was not a name I had expected to reach my top three going into Imola, but the young man from Marseille looked at home.

The 1-2-3 qualification for his team was cause for celebration, but the drive to P1 in the Feature Race, which had a late-race overtake on Goethe, was also sublime.

Fornaroli's issue might've helped Meguetounif to the top step, but it'd be unfair not to acknowledge the Frenchman's performance on his super Sunday.

Jim's 2024 Ongoing rankings

Maloney still leads F2

Another Zane Maloney podium, but his first point-less 2024 Feature Race has his lead reduced in the standings, but he's still top of my rankings.

Fornaroli was already my highest F3 driver before taking the championship lead. His speed this season sees him one position higher ahead of Paul Aron as the feeder series circus moves to Monaco.

1. Zane Maloney - F2 (Rodin)

2. Leonardo Fornaroli - F3 (Trident)

3. Paul Aron - F2 (Hitech)

4. Luke Browning - F3 (Hitech)

5. Isack Hadjar - F2 (Campos)

6. Arvid Lindblad - F3 (PREMA)

7. Dino Beganovic - F3 (PREMA)

8. Gabriele Mini - F3 (PREMA)

9. Dennis Hauger - F2 (MP Motorsport)

10. Oliver Goethe - F3 (Campos)

