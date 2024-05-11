close global

Ferrari become first team to showcase groundbreaking F1 car feature

Ferrari become first team to showcase groundbreaking F1 car feature

Ferrari become first team to showcase groundbreaking F1 car feature

Ferrari become first team to showcase groundbreaking F1 car feature

Ferrari have tested new measures which are hoped to improve wet weather racing.

At their private Fiorano track on Thursday, the Scuderia worked with the FIA to run a prototype of 'splash guards', designed to reduce spray and therefore make racing easier in extreme conditions.

The FIA previously trialled measures with the same aim at Silverstone with Mercedes and McLaren, but had limited success.

Formula 1 cars have had difficulty racing in extreme wet weather conditions of late, largely due to the spray generated by cars. The most egregious example was the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, which was abandoned after just three laps.

Wet weather conditions have posed a significant challenge recently
Carlos Sainz was testing the new measures on Thursday

Tests see 'improvement in visibility

Ferrari's test of the new technology was carried out by Oliver Bearman, who returned to action after his stellar Singapore race, alongside Carlos Sainz and Arthur Leclerc.

On a wetted Fiorano track, The Italian team ran both an older car with the new anti-spray measures and the current SF-24 in usual form to compare the differences.

It seems that this had some success, as journalist Albert Fabrega pointed towards an 'improvement in visibility' despite some spray persisting.

A second variant, which also covered most of the wheel but with large holes in the side, was also on show.

