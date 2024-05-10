close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Mercedes chief details Verstappen 'possibilities' amid links

Mercedes chief details Verstappen 'possibilities' amid links

Mercedes chief details Verstappen 'possibilities' amid links

Mercedes chief details Verstappen 'possibilities' amid links

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has refused to rule out the possibility of making a move to sign Max Verstappen.

The Brackley-based outfit will soon have a vacant seat to fill, given former F1 champion Lewis Hamilton's upcoming switch to Ferrari in 2025.

READ MORE: Hamilton hits new F1 low after Miami as UK has new star

Verstappen is currently contracted to Red Bull until 2028, but there has been recent speculation over his future following last week's news that the team's technical chief, Adrian Newey, announced that he will resign from his role next year.

Adrian Newey's imminent Red Bull departure could have a big impact on the team
Lewis Hamilton will depart Mercedes to join Ferrari next season

Wolff has previously made no secret of his admiration for the Dutchman, and speaking with Sky Sports after the Miami Grand Prix, revealed meetings over a potential move for the three-time F1 champion may take place in the near future.

"There's always plenty of meetings," said Wolff. "I can't really say about the second driver [at Mercedes].

"I think we've talked about the possibilities. I want to be fair to these guys and not make it look like we are playing chess with humans, because we are not doing that.

"I think we want to take our time, see where Max's thinking goes, and at the same time, monitor the other drivers.

"Carlos [Sainz] was very strong in Miami again and that's why we are a little bit on an observation mode at the moment."

READ MORE: Ricciardo lands new role after NIGHTMARE Miami GP

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Max Verstappen Toto Wolff Miami Grand Prix
Mercedes chief offers insight into Hamilton's behaviour since Ferrari announcement
Latest F1 News

Mercedes chief offers insight into Hamilton's behaviour since Ferrari announcement

  • May 4, 2024 06:00
Hamilton and Wolff centre stage as F1 shuts down New York
F1 Off The Track

Hamilton and Wolff centre stage as F1 shuts down New York

  • May 3, 2024 01:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Surprize F1 team in contention to sign Sainz after crunch discussions

  • 49 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Mercedes chief details Verstappen 'possibilities' amid links

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News

Ferrari confirm Imola GP shake-up as KEY team member is replaced

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Cullen drops IndyCar future hint after star driver link-up

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News

Ricciardo lands new role after NIGHTMARE Miami GP

  • Today 06:00
F1 News

SUPERSTAR model tells Hamilton she 'hates' him after Miami incident

  • Today 05:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x