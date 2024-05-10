Mercedes chief details Verstappen 'possibilities' amid links

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has refused to rule out the possibility of making a move to sign Max Verstappen.

The Brackley-based outfit will soon have a vacant seat to fill, given former F1 champion Lewis Hamilton's upcoming switch to Ferrari in 2025.

Verstappen is currently contracted to Red Bull until 2028, but there has been recent speculation over his future following last week's news that the team's technical chief, Adrian Newey, announced that he will resign from his role next year.

Adrian Newey's imminent Red Bull departure could have a big impact on the team

Lewis Hamilton will depart Mercedes to join Ferrari next season

Wolff has previously made no secret of his admiration for the Dutchman, and speaking with Sky Sports after the Miami Grand Prix, revealed meetings over a potential move for the three-time F1 champion may take place in the near future.

"There's always plenty of meetings," said Wolff. "I can't really say about the second driver [at Mercedes].

"I think we've talked about the possibilities. I want to be fair to these guys and not make it look like we are playing chess with humans, because we are not doing that.

"I think we want to take our time, see where Max's thinking goes, and at the same time, monitor the other drivers.

"Carlos [Sainz] was very strong in Miami again and that's why we are a little bit on an observation mode at the moment."

