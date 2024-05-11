SHOCKING F1 driver replacement news 'leaked' by embarrassed announcer
A commentator appears to have 'leaked' the news that Kimi Antonelli will soon become a Formula 1 driver for Williams.
Antonelli - a junior driver at Williams' engine supplier Mercedes - was previously a name touted for the vacant 2025 Mercedes seat after Lewis Hamilton announced his departure to Ferrari.
But in recent weeks, rumours that the 17-year-old was being lined up to replace Logan Sargeant at Williams mid-season have circulated.
The FIA confirmed that they have received a request to grant Antonelli special dispensation for the super license he would need to race in F1 before his 18th birthday.
A slip of the tongue spills the secret?
Now, at the opening round of the Italian F4 Championship - which Antonelli won in 2022 - a commentator appeared to 'leak' the news that the youngster would be entering F1.
"Andrea [Kimi] Antonelli... the soon to be announced- uhh actually I won't finish that sentence," the commentator said during a safety car period.
Did a commentator just leak the Antonelli-Williams transfer? pic.twitter.com/s6IqbQiUMB— The Format1on Lap (@theformat1onlap) May 8, 2024
Whether the commentator does have any inside information or not, the hesitation certainly sounded like he had said something he should not have.
At the Miami Grand Prix, Williams boss James Vowles ruled out the possibility of Antonelli racing for the team in Imola.
