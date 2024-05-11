close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
SHOCKING F1 driver replacement news 'leaked' by embarrassed announcer

SHOCKING F1 driver replacement news 'leaked' by embarrassed announcer

SHOCKING F1 driver replacement news 'leaked' by embarrassed announcer

SHOCKING F1 driver replacement news 'leaked' by embarrassed announcer

A commentator appears to have 'leaked' the news that Kimi Antonelli will soon become a Formula 1 driver for Williams.

Antonelli - a junior driver at Williams' engine supplier Mercedes - was previously a name touted for the vacant 2025 Mercedes seat after Lewis Hamilton announced his departure to Ferrari.

READ MORE: Surprize F1 team in contention to sign Sainz after crunch discussions

But in recent weeks, rumours that the 17-year-old was being lined up to replace Logan Sargeant at Williams mid-season have circulated.

The FIA confirmed that they have received a request to grant Antonelli special dispensation for the super license he would need to race in F1 before his 18th birthday.

Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli has been tipped for a Williams seat
Logan Sargeant's seat appears to be at risk mid-season

A slip of the tongue spills the secret?

Now, at the opening round of the Italian F4 Championship - which Antonelli won in 2022 - a commentator appeared to 'leak' the news that the youngster would be entering F1.

"Andrea [Kimi] Antonelli... the soon to be announced- uhh actually I won't finish that sentence," the commentator said during a safety car period.

Whether the commentator does have any inside information or not, the hesitation certainly sounded like he had said something he should not have.

At the Miami Grand Prix, Williams boss James Vowles ruled out the possibility of Antonelli racing for the team in Imola.

READ MORE: Cullen drops IndyCar future hint after star driver link-up

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Williams Logan Sargeant Kimi Antonelli
F1 boss reveals Newey talks at Miami Grand Prix
Latest F1 News

F1 boss reveals Newey talks at Miami Grand Prix

  • May 8, 2024 18:00
Get to know Kimi Antonelli: The junior sensation who could be set to replace Hamilton
Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Get to know Kimi Antonelli: The junior sensation who could be set to replace Hamilton

  • April 27, 2024 06:00

Latest News

F1 News

Verstappen hits back at F1 team boss after pointed Newey remarks

  • 7 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

SHOCKING F1 driver replacement news 'leaked' by embarrassed announcer

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Brother of star F1 driver completes private 'test' with Ferrari

  • 2 uur geleden
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton shares touching tribute to Brazil flood victims

  • Today 06:00
Latest F1 News

Wolff BLASTED over public pursuit of Verstappen by Red Bull CEO

  • Today 05:00
F1 News

Williams chief sheds light on rumored Antonelli F1 debut at Imola

  • Today 04:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x