F1 star in BIG contract update before 2025 season

A Formula 1 star has spoken out about his long-term future with his current team, as he gears up a season alongside a new team-mate.

Alex Albon will be joined at Williams by Carlos Sainz for the 2025 season, after the British team won the race for the Spaniard's signature following his exit from Ferrari.

F1 HEADLINES: Star driver's exit revealed as Hamilton ABSENT from Ferrari first

READ MORE: F1 2025 Schedule: Key dates and US start times for EVERY race this season

Both Sainz and Albon raced for multiple teams across the F1 grid and share the common experience of getting their start in the sport with the Red Bull junior team.

It wasn't until Sainz left the Red Bull family in 2017 however that he began to creep up the order, becoming a top 10 driver. Following his switch to Ferrari in 2021, the Spaniard became a serious contender for race wins and finally secured his maiden grand prix victory a year later at Silverstone.

His move to join Albon at Williams means that Sainz is unlikely to find himself finishing among the points as frequently as he may have become accustomed to and with the sport's regulation overhaul on the horizon, both drivers have their work cut out if they want to help Williams get back to winning ways.

READ MORE: Christian Horner receives BRUTAL crowd treatment at F1 car launch

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon are F1 team-mates for 2025

Sainz has left Ferrari to race alongside Albon at Williams on a long-term contract

Albon delivers confident statement over F1 future

In 2026, new regulations will sweep through F1 as teams and drivers across the grid aim to get ahead of the changes this year.

On a recent episode of the Fast and the Curious podcast, Albon was asked whether he feels frustration at having to claw back from the back of the pack with Williams when regulation changes take place, responding: "Maybe if you were like McLaren or Ferrari or Red Bull or Mercedes yes but with us our fight feels very different to theirs."

"It has always been long-term I think that’s why you see I’ve signed a long-term contract, Carlos has, the partners that have come in, everyone sees the vision of it."

"Of course in the moment you don’t want to be fighting for P11, P12, and the odd point here obviously is great but we want to be fighting for podiums, we want to be fighting for race wins and the simple answer is, to do that, you need to sacrifice a little bit early on so that’s what we’re doing."

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo F1 RETURN verdict emerges

Related