Williams stars CRASH in dramatic incident

Two Williams Racing stars collided in a bizarre racing incident earlier this week, as racing series around the world start their 2025 seasons.

Williams' Formula 1 team boast a star name in the sport for 2025, with Spanish racer Carlos Sainz joining the team as they look to get themselves further up the grid in years to come.

Sainz was displaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari, and has instead opted to team up with the Grove outfit on a long-term contract.

The Spaniard's decision to join Williams - a team who finished ninth in the constructors' standings last year - came as a bit of a surprise, and the four-time grand prix winner will line up alongside Alex Albon.

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon form Williams' 2025 F1 lineup

Williams boast a plethora of other drivers within their ranks, including Jamie Chadwick

Formula E collision for rookies

Williams are hoping that their new driver pairing can help to propel them up the order, particularly in 2026 when new regulations come sweeping into the sport.

While both Albon and Sainz can no longer be considered 'young drivers', Williams' hopes for the future are also buoyed by a plethora of talent that they have within their driver academy.

Young Brit Zak O' Sullivan, for example, is set to compete in Super Formula in 2025, while Lia Block and Luke Browning also harbour high ambitions.

Overseeing the driver academy in an advisor role is Jamie Chadwick, the 26-year-old three-time W Series champion who previously raced in IndyNXT with Andretti Global.

Chadwick and O'Sullivan are both acting as test drivers in Formula E in 2025, for different teams, alongside their other motorsport duties.

During rookie free practice for the Jeddah E-Prix, the Williams stars collided in an unusual incident at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, with O' Sullivan looking to dive down the inside of Chadwick despite it being a practice session.

Chadwick herself was on the racing line, and it was O'Sullivan's car that came off the worst, with front wing damage occurring as a result.

Zak O’Sullivan and Jamie Chadwick come together during the final stages of the session #JeddahEPrix pic.twitter.com/sBhaZigPZi — Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) February 13, 2025

