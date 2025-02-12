F1 team announce OFFICIAL name change ahead of 2025 season

Ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season, one team on the grid have announced an official name change.

2025 is set to be a thrilling season, with several drivers lining up for new teams and it looking as though it could be a competitive season at the front of the pack.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton EXIT sparks major change as F1 team FIRE driver

READ MORE: F1 2025 Schedule: Key dates and US start times for EVERY race this season

One driver heading to a new team is Carlos Sainz, signed by Williams on a long-term deal back in the summer following news that he would be displaced by Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari for 2025 onwards.

Sainz will drive alongside Thai-British driver Alex Albon, who has been with the team since 2022.

Williams boast a formidable driver pairing

Williams announce major new signing

Williams' hopes for the future rest both on their new driver pairing and on the fact that new regulations come sweeping into the sport in 2026, which may see a shift in the competitive order of teams up and down the grid.

The pressure is on the Grove-based outfit to provide their star-studded lineup with a car that is trending in the right direction, with Sainz in particular hungry for podiums following two race victories with Ferrari in 2024.

Earlier this week, Williams announced a major new off-track signing, with Atlassian becoming their title sponsor, the first title sponsor the team has had since 2020, when Rokit decided to end their sponsorship early.

Now, it has been confirmed that this new Atlassian partnership will cause a name change for the team, with Williams' social media pages changing to Atlassian Williams Racing.

Williams team principal James Vowles said of the new partnership in an official statement: "I am delighted to welcome Atlassian into Formula 1 and our evolution into Atlassian Williams Racing.

"Attracting a title partnership of this size and significance is a momentous day in our team’s illustrious history and a major milestone in our comeback transformation.

"We are putting in place all the right ingredients to get this team back to the front of the grid, and in Atlassian we have a partner that through its technology and tools will help unleash our full potential by improving teamwork and collaboration right across the organization.

"Our values and ambition align perfectly, and I’m excited about what we can achieve together."