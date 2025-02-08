Official deal COMPLETED as F1 legend Vettel makes stunning comeback

An official deal has been completed in an announcement which will impact a major racing return for former Formula 1 star Sebastian Vettel.

The legend of the sport retired after the 2022 season, where he raced with Aston Martin, but it has been confirmed that Vettel will be returning to the track in 2025.

Vettel enjoyed an illustrious career in the pinnacle of motorsport, achieving four world championship titles during his stint with Red Bull between 2009 and 2015.

The German racer achieved four back-to-back drivers' titles from 2010 until 2013, with his efforts also proving fruitful for Christian Horner's outfit, with Red Bull securing four consecutive wins in the constructors' standings during the same era.

Official Pirelli deal announced for Sydney Race Of Champions

After retiring from F1 and turning his attention to issues such as climate change, Vettel has been confirmed to be making a racing return at the Race Of Champions (ROC), which will take place on March 7 and 8 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

The 33rd edition of the event will see drivers from a variety of motorsport disciplines such as F1, WEC and Nascar be pitted against each other in the ultimate test of raw talent.

Vettel previously won the individual ROC in London in 2015 and the Nations Cup title six times alongside Michael Schumacher, but a decade later, the former Red Bull star will partner up with the legend's son, Mick Schumacher, to represent Germany at the event.

In the latest update ahead of Vettel's return, it has been announced that Pirelli will be the official tyre supplier for the 2025 edition of the ROC as the event debuts in the Southern Hemisphere.

Following the announcement, Mario Isola, Pirelli Motorsport Director, said: "The Race Of Champions is a unique event, because it sees drivers from very different disciplines compete on equal terms, highlighting their talent and providing a very exciting show.

"For Pirelli this partnership is a great opportunity to be associated with an event which is now a traditional fixture on the motorsport calendar and which, this year, is taking place for the first time in Australia, a country known for its great love of motorsport."

Pirelli also provide the tyres for F1 and have been conducting tests this week with stars of the modern grid such as Lewis Hamilton, with the session acting as part of a test for the new tyres which will be introduced alongside new regulations in F1 in 2026.