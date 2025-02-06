Ferrari release confirmed as Hamilton endures F1 test struggles

An exciting release has been confirmed for the Ferrari Formula 1 team as seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton prepares for his debut with the Maranello outfit.

The F1 legend has now officially made the switch to race in red after exiting his former Mercedes team following 12 successful years with the outfit.

The 40-year-old got off to a slightly rocky start whilst behind the wheel of the SF-23 in Barcelona, crashing the Ferrari during the team's Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) session last week.

Luckily, Hamilton walked away from the incident unharmed and has now completed further running with the team at the Circuit de Catalunya where both he and new team-mate Leclerc had been taking part in on-track sessions for a Pirelli tyre test.

The sessions, which took place on February 4 and 5 were overseen by Pirelli as part of a test for the new tyres, which are set to be introduced alongside the new regulations in 2026.

Lewis Hamilton is getting to grips with Ferrari's machinery ahead of his debut season in red

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc got behind the wheel of the SF-24 for the Pirelli tyre test

Ferrari release SF-24 LEGO ahead of Hamilton debut

Hamilton ended Wednesday's session well off the pace having been faster than Leclerc on Tuesday after taking to the track to test the limits of the Scuderia's 2024 challenger. Meanwhile, LEGO have released the official SF-24 car in collaboration with F1.

Leclerc and his previous team-mate Carlos Sainz piloted the Ferrari machinery to second place in the constructors' standings last season, securing five grand prix wins between them in the car.

Most notably, Leclerc finally achieved his childhood dream of winning his home grand prix at the iconic race in Monaco last year at the wheel of the SF-24, marking a memorable moment for both him and the team.

Charles Leclerc won his home grand prix in the SF-24

Former Ferrari star Sainz also achieved two significant career victories at the wheel of the SF-24, including a monumental race win at the Australian Grand Prix.

In what could be argued as his career best, Sainz stole the top spot on the podium despite having his appendix removed just two weeks before getting back in the car, still in recovery from surgery.

