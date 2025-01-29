Hamilton health update issued following Ferrari crash

A health update has been issued regarding Lewis Hamilton’s test crash with Ferrari at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The seven-time world champion returned to the track with Ferrari this week in Barcelona, alongside his new F1 team-mate Charles Leclerc to test the SF-23.

Under the Testing of Previous Car (TPC) rule, Ferrari are only allowed to test in machinery two or more years older and complete a total of 1,000km, with Hamilton and Leclerc both sharing the 2023 challenger over the course of the test.

However, Ferrari’s testing plans were delayed after Hamilton crashed into the barriers, with Leclerc’s track-time pushed back as the team underwent repairs on the car.

Lewis Hamilton made his Ferrari debut last week

Lewis Hamilton previously tested with Ferrari in Italy at Fiorano

Hamilton 'absolutely fine' after Barcelona crash

While the car’s suspension and bodywork were reportedly damaged, Hamilton thankfully emerged from the crash unscathed and climbed out of the car where he returned to the pits.

Sky Sports News declared, “we understand that he is absolutely fine” after the ‘minor crash’ in the SF-23, with their reporting confirming that it was a normal situation to occur during testing sessions. It was also reported that Hamilton is understood to have not suffered any injuries and is doing well.

Ferrari booked out the circuit for three days of testing in Barcelona, with Hamilton and Leclerc taking to the track on Tuesday, before the final day of testing on January 30, 2025.

On the third day, Ferrari reserve and academy drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Dino Beganovic are expected to take to the track in the SF-23 as part of the team’s planned running.

Hamilton and Leclerc will next be in action driving the SF-24 at the circuit on February 4th and 5th, alongside McLaren for Pirelli’s 2026 tyre test.

