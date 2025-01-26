Hamilton and Ferrari hit by testing ban

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari are set to be hit by a testing ban ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

The seven-time world champion underwent his first test for Ferrari at their private circuit, Fiorano, last Wednesday, where he completed his first laps with the Scuderia in their 2023 car, the SF-23.

Hamilton outing in an older Ferrari was because of F1's TPC (Testing of Previous Car) rules, which states that teams can only use cars older than two years for private test sessions, thus ensuring no team has a competitive advantage over their rivals.

However, these rules will have implications beyond Hamilton’s initial test with the team, and will dictate Ferrari’s running during testing in Barcelona at the end of this month and the Pirelli tyre test in February.

Lewis Hamilton tested with Ferrari at Fiorano

Lewis Hamilton is officially a Ferrari F1 driver

When will Hamilton test with Ferrari in Barcelona?

According to AutoRacer, Ferrari’s scheduled test days at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya are January 28, 29 and 30, however their running will be limited by an F1 ban.

TPC rules also state that two cars cannot be used simultaneously, meaning that Hamilton and his team-mate, Charles Leclerc, will have to share a single SF-23 in Barcelona, and the team are unable to use two cars at the same time.

F1's ban does not just limit Ferrari, but it is also imposed on all teams during testing, and is something all race teams and drivers will have to contend with - not just Ferrari.

Both Hamilton and Leclerc still have over 900 kilometres left to complete in the SF-23, which gives them around 200 laps to complete, but the banning of multiple cars running at the same time is an issue the team may rather not have.

Hamilton will test with Ferrari in Barcelona

When will Hamilton compete in the Pirelli tyre test?

In addition to the TPC, Hamilton will also drive Ferrari’s 2024 car the SF-24 as part of Pirelli’s tyre test in Barcelona on February 4 and 5, where the 2026 configuration tyres will be used.

Alongside McLaren, Hamilton and Leclerc will trial the 25mm narrower tyre, to supply Pirelli with data heading into the 2026 season.

The Pirelli test will be Hamilton’s first outing in the SF-24, the car that won five grands prix with Leclerc and Carlos Sainz last season.

