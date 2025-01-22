Hamilton's Ferrari track debut hit with BIZARRE issue

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut got off to a bizarre start, leading to disappointment for many of his fans who had gathered to see their hero in action.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion's preparations for the new campaign have been ramping up this week following his stunning switch to the Scuderia from Mercedes during the off-season.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo reveals new team gear as F1 DEAL announced

READ MORE: F1 champion RETURNS in major 2025 team announcement

Hamilton will soon link up with new team-mate Charles Leclerc, with both drivers eager to be in the mix for the world title come the end of the year.

The 40-year-old is also set to reunite with friend and former physiotherapist Angela Cullen, who is expected to join Hamilton's camp at Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will link up at Ferrari this season

Hamilton made his on-track debut for his new team this week

Hamilton in debut test with Ferrari at Fiorano

Hamilton has spoken at length about his excitement over his blockbuster move, and admitted he had realised a long-held dream following his unveiling at the team's Maranello headquarters earlier this week.

The team posted an image of the 105-time race winner wearing his new racesuit on Tuesday evening, before Hamilton revealed his helmet choice for 2025, opting to return to a yellow colour scheme which he sported on his first campaigns at both McLaren and Mercedes.

Hamilton was unable to participate in post-season testing in Abu Dhabi in December, but was given the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a Ferrari for the first time on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Red Bull REPLACEMENT talks confirmed as new signing imminent

Heavy fog at the Fiorano circuit made it hard for fans to see

The Brit took the SF-23 car for a spin on the Fiorano track, in front of a healthy gathering of fans who'd turned out in force to catch a glimpse of the legendary driver.

However, they were left disappointed, with a heavy fog enveloping the circuit making it difficult to see Hamilton in action.

A clip shared by Sky Sports highlighted the unusual conditions which were present during the early stages of Hamilton's test run, but thankfully for him, visibility on track wasn't an issue.

And to the delight of his loyal supporters, the fog did clear later in the session, allowing them to finally see their star man in the iconic scarlet livery.

READ MORE: Ricciardo spotted in NEW team gear

Related