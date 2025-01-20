Hamilton 'first photo' at Ferrari REVEALED as F1 legend completes stunning move

Ferrari Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has been spotted at Maranello in a photo circling on social media.

The F1 legend, who has seven world titles to his name and is looking for an unprecedented eighth at Ferrari, signed with the most successful team on the F1 grid back in February last year, but still had to take part in a full season with Mercedes in 2024.

That season yielded two grands prix victories, but was ultimately a disappointing one for the Brit, who spent 12 highly-successful seasons with the Brackley outfit.

As he prepares for his debut in red, Hamilton has now been spotted at Ferrari headquarters in Maranello, as he becomes accustomed to his new surroundings.

Lewis Hamilton is now a Ferrari driver

Lewis Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari

When will Hamilton make his Ferrari debut?

The now 40-year-old Hamilton is set to make his debut with the Ferrari team later this week at the private Fiorano track as part of the Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) programme, something that was confirmed by Fred Vasseur last month.

Hamilton will then be present at pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in February, before his grand prix debut with Ferrari takes place at the Australian Grand Prix in March.

While Ferrari have been teasing Hamilton content on their social media for the past month, fans are eagerly anticipating the first shot of the seven-time champion in his Ferrari gear, alongside the supremely talented Charles Leclerc.

Now, a photo has been circling on social media apparently showing Hamilton - dressed in his own clothes rather than Ferrari red - visiting the team's HQ in Maranello.

The champion is surrounded by a security detail in the photo, and can be seen getting out of a car.

