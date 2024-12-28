RADICAL Ferrari change revealed for Hamilton debut

A radical Ferrari change has been revealed ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 debut with the team in 2025.

The seven-time world champion prepares to join the Scuderia next season, after a difficult few years at Mercedes since the 2022 regulation changes.

Hamilton has only secured two race wins in the past three years, as the 39-year-old has grown progressively more frustrated with the pace of his Mercedes.

However, Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari next year marks a new era for the champion, who will be chasing down a record-breaking eighth world title.

Can Lewis Hamilton win a title at Ferrari?

Lewis Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc in 2025

Ferrari gradually improved their performances in 2024, and even challenged McLaren for the constructors’ championship towards the end of the season.

The team enjoyed several race wins this year including victories for Charles Leclerc in Monaco and Monza, and back-to-back Ferrari wins at the United States and Mexican Grands Prix.

However, team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed that Ferrari will embark on a radical change in regards to next year’s car concept as Hamilton looks towards launching a title bid.

"We won’t know until Bahrain whether the car is competitive," Vasseur said at a Ferrari end-of-year dinner, as reported by Formule1.nl.

"Sometimes you only realise in retrospect what risks you have taken. The car will be completely new - less than one per cent of the parts come from the SF-24.

Fred Vasseur teases radical 2025 Ferrari

"It is a completely different project, but that is of course the case for all teams.

"We cannot say now that 2025 will be our year, but I am confident in the project we are working on.

"However, it remains a huge challenge. We certainly need to go the extra mile, especially in terms of consistency."

