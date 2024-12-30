close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen admits DAMNING Red Bull loss as details emerge over contract decision

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has revealed doubts over his future in the sport.

Red Bull star reveals Perez sack decision made LONG before announcement

Red Bull Formula 1 star Isack Hadjar has dropped a contract signing bombshell.

McLaren star takes on NEW drive in post-season switch

A star of the McLaren Formula 1 team has been spotted in a drive outside of his usual comfort zone in a fun excursion during the sport's winter break.

Verstappen drops bombshell RULE BREAKING claim in F1 rival dig

Max Verstappen has issued a bold statement suggesting that Red Bull's Formula 1 rivals had an unfair advantage at times during the 2024 season.

Mercedes tease F1 update in cryptic announcement

Mercedes have teased a Formula 1 update in a cryptic announcement on their social media.

F1 News Today: Major Hamilton Ferrari change revealed as contract clause announced
F1 News Today: Major Hamilton Ferrari change revealed as contract clause announced

  • Yesterday 21:14
F1 News Today: Verstappen rival SWITCH plans revealed as Red Bull star confirmed in driver lineup
F1 News Today: Verstappen rival SWITCH plans revealed as Red Bull star confirmed in driver lineup

  • December 28, 2024 15:46

FIA announce OFFICIAL decision over controversial F1 changes

  • 16 minutes ago
Perez tipped for racing RETURN in career lifeline

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen admits DAMNING Red Bull loss as details emerge over contract decision

  • 2 hours ago
F1 legend gives Ricciardo update as sacked star reveals new drive - GPFans Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Kelly Piquet shows off baby bump in Verstappen holiday snaps

  • Yesterday 22:59
Ricciardo statement issued after FIERY clash over F1 exit

  • Yesterday 21:54
