F1 News Today: Verstappen admits DAMNING Red Bull loss as details emerge over contract decision

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has revealed doubts over his future in the sport.

Red Bull star reveals Perez sack decision made LONG before announcement

Red Bull Formula 1 star Isack Hadjar has dropped a contract signing bombshell.

McLaren star takes on NEW drive in post-season switch

A star of the McLaren Formula 1 team has been spotted in a drive outside of his usual comfort zone in a fun excursion during the sport's winter break.

Verstappen drops bombshell RULE BREAKING claim in F1 rival dig

Max Verstappen has issued a bold statement suggesting that Red Bull's Formula 1 rivals had an unfair advantage at times during the 2024 season.

Mercedes tease F1 update in cryptic announcement

Mercedes have teased a Formula 1 update in a cryptic announcement on their social media.

