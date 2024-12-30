F1 News Today: Verstappen admits DAMNING Red Bull loss as details emerge over contract decision
Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has revealed doubts over his future in the sport.
Red Bull star reveals Perez sack decision made LONG before announcement
Red Bull Formula 1 star Isack Hadjar has dropped a contract signing bombshell.
McLaren star takes on NEW drive in post-season switch
A star of the McLaren Formula 1 team has been spotted in a drive outside of his usual comfort zone in a fun excursion during the sport's winter break.
Verstappen drops bombshell RULE BREAKING claim in F1 rival dig
Max Verstappen has issued a bold statement suggesting that Red Bull's Formula 1 rivals had an unfair advantage at times during the 2024 season.
Mercedes tease F1 update in cryptic announcement
Mercedes have teased a Formula 1 update in a cryptic announcement on their social media.
FIA announce OFFICIAL decision over controversial F1 changes
- 16 minutes ago
Perez tipped for racing RETURN in career lifeline
- 1 hour ago
- 2 hours ago
F1 legend gives Ricciardo update as sacked star reveals new drive - GPFans Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Kelly Piquet shows off baby bump in Verstappen holiday snaps
- Yesterday 22:59
Ricciardo statement issued after FIERY clash over F1 exit
- Yesterday 21:54