Mercedes tease F1 update in cryptic announcement

Mercedes have teased a Formula 1 update in a cryptic announcement on their social media.

The Brackley outfit have recently said farewell to Lewis Hamilton, after more than a decade of career defining success at the team.

Together they have earned six drivers’ titles and eight constructors’, but their inability to grasp the 2022 regulation changes saw them slip behind their rivals.

As a result, Hamilton endured his longest winless streak in his career, which was finally broken with a spectacular victory at the British Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has left Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed two final wins with Mercedes in 2024

Mercedes tease 2025 announcement

With Hamilton departing for Ferrari in 2025, Mercedes had to look elsewhere to complete their driver lineup as they deliberated who would replace the champion.

The team opted for their junior driver Kimi Antonelli, who despite only one season in Formula 2 has been promoted to the F1 team for next year.

Antonelli’s debut at the team is highly anticipated, particularly following an early appearance with team during FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix.

The youngster demonstrated impressive pace initially in the session, before he lost the car at Parabolica which resulted in a dramatic crash.

Whilst team principal Toto Wolff is clearly aware of the risk of promoting Antonelli, he has remained complimentary of his new driver, and claimed 2025 would be a key year for the Italian star to learn from.

Mercedes have since provided an update for next season, teasing a cryptic announcement on their social media channels.

“01/01/2025⏳🤔,” they wrote with little other information as to what the date signified in the team’s calendar.

All 10 F1 teams will unveil their liveries at a live show at the O2 arena on February 18, with Mercedes' recent announcement remaining a mystery.

