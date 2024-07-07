F1 Results Today: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton’s long wait for another Formula 1 victory is at an end after the Mercedes star won the British Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.

Hamilton started the race at Silverstone in P2 but overcame fierce competition and tricky weather conditions to ensure he was on top come the chequered flag.

It is Hamilton’s first win since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2021 and a record-ninth British Grand Prix victory for the Mercedes superstar. As a result, the 39-year-old now also holds the most wins for a driver at a single circuit.

Coming in behind Hamilton was reigning world champion Max Verstappen in P2, whilst fellow Brit Lando Norris, who had led the race until the final round of pit stops, rounded out the podium in P3.

Elsewhere, it was heartbreak for Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who, after starting on pole, was forced to retire his car halfway through the race.

Historic Britsh Grand Prix victory for Hamilton

Heading into the weekend at Silverstone, Hamilton already held the record for most British Grand Prix victories with eight wins to his name.

That was already three more than Jim Clark and Alain Prost who both have five British GP wins to their name and are closest to the seven-time champion in terms of his achievements on home soil.

Hamilton has now set the benchmark even higher and it does not look like a record he is set to lose any time soon, either.

The closest active driver to the Mercedes superstar in terms of British Grand Prix victories is Fernando Alonso with two, whilst for all his dominance in recent years, Max Verstappen has just one race win at Silverstone under his belt at this stage.

Heading for Ferrari in 2025 and set to continue racing for the foreseeable future, Hamilton will surely be eyeing double-digits in terms of Silverstone race wins before his career is out.

British Grand Prix 2024 results

1. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]



2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +1.465



3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +7.547



4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +12.429



5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +47.318



6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +55.722



7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +56.569



8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:03.577



9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1:08.387



10. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1:19.303



11. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1:28.960



12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1:30.153



13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1 LAP



14. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1 LAP



15. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1 LAP



16. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +2 LAPS



17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +2 LAPS



18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +2 LAPS



19. George Russell [Mercedes] - DNF

20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - DNF

Fastest Lap

Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 1:28.293

