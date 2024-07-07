close global

Mercedes star suffers DEVASTATING retirement from British Grand Prix

George Russell has retired from the British Grand Prix in a disappointing result for the home hero.

The Mercedes star was seen heading into the pits, with the crew retiring the car due to a water systems issue.

Russell achieved a spectacular pole position during qualifying on Saturday, beating team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

After leading the opening laps of the race, Russell was overtaken by his team-mate for the lead.

However, as the rain started to fall the two Mercedes struggled in the slippery conditions and both ran off the track.

Their mistakes played into the hands of both McLarens, Lando Norris overtaking Hamilton for the lead.

Oscar Piastri also looked threatening, stealing second place off the seven-time world champion to make it a McLaren 1-2 at the front.

Russell had little chance to fight back and was forced to come into the pits soon after his pit stop.

George Russell did not finish his home race

"Probably about 10 laps before I had to retire. I saw temperature alarms coming up my steering wheel and some sort of water cooling failure," Russell said to Sky Sports after the race.

"I don't really know what to say. The car was feeling so good.

"I knew it was going to be a long race. I struggled a bit around the damp patches but very gutting."

